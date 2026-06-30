Green Bay Gamblers 2026 NHL Draft Recap

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) had four picks in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. June 27. The team had three direct selections in the draft, along with multiple draft picks with ties to the team.

"We are proud of our players chosen in the NHL draft," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "They all put in a tremendous amount of work to develop and embraced the process that led to their selection in Buffalo. We could not be happier for them and look forward to following their next steps as NHL prospects."

Dartmouth College defenseman Cooper Cleaves, who played for the Gamblers in the 2024-25 season, was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round at 93rd overall. Cleaves, a native of Riverside, Conn., was a star prep defenseman at Brunswick School before his junior career. He was an undrafted free agent addition to the Gamblers after splitting the year between the USHL and BCHL with the Vernon Vipers. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right shooting Cleaves scored two goals and 11 points in 38 games with the Gamblers along with 77 penalty minutes. He followed that up with four goals and 10 points in 30 NCAA games with the Big Green as a freshman.

Gamblers left wing Zach Wooten, the team's most valuable player as chosen by the players and staff, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round, 116th overall coming off of his 35-goal, 62-point season to lead the team in scoring. Acquired from the Omaha Lancers via trade in 2024-25, the Apple Valley, Minn. product tallied 9 goals and 13 points in 36 games with the Gamblers after joining the team. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound power forward is committed to the University of Wisconsin and will play for the Badgers this fall.

In the sixth round, the Jets came back to Green Bay to tab forward Landon Hafele with the 167th overall selection. The Arizona State-bound Fairbanks, Alaska native scored 15 goals and 42 points in 52 games for the Gamblers, adding 69 minutes in penalties. Prior to Green Bay, he spent two years in the USHL with the U.S. National Team Development Program before the Gamblers took him with the first overall selection in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft.

Three selections later, the Boston Bruins chose goaltender Roberto Leonardo Henriquez at 170th overall. From Bratislava, Slovakia, "Leo" led the USHL in save percentage with .921, en route to winning 21 games and posting a 2.22 goals against average in 37 USHL appearances in 2025-26. The Boston College incoming freshman also had a memorable season for the Gamblers, scoring a goal against the Lincoln Stars on Valentine's Day, along with posting back-to-back shutouts (43 saves) that weekend. A dual citizen of Slovakia and the Dominican Republic, Henriquez made Slovakia's National Team at the 2026 World Junior Championship played in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. Undrafted in the USHL, he was acquired by Green Bay from the NAHL's Anchorage Wolverines in Jan. 2025.

"The draft results speak positively to our organization and the USHL as a top path to college and professional hockey," McCadden said. "These players all made major contributions to our team's success, and we are excited to continue our work in the coming season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.