Green Bay Gamblers Sign Paulin Hostein

Published on June 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Paulin Hostein has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team during the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Hostein, 18, is a native of Pointoise, France. He was selected by the Gamblers in the eighth round, 131st overall, in the 2026 USHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound left-shooting Hostein played for Cergy-Pontoise in the professional Ligue Magnus in 2025-26, posting two goals and seven points in 30 games. He also appeared in two games for Neuilly-sur-Marne in France's second pro division after beginning the season at the U20/junior level with Cergy-Pontoise, where he had a goal and seven points in as many games before moving up to pro hockey.

He also played extensively for France in various international competitions this past season, including the World Junior Under-20 Championship in Division 1A, and the World Junior Under-18 Championship in Division 1B.

As France continues to develop its minor, junior and professional hockey systems, Hostein represents a new generation of French players who are seeking opportunities to develop in North America.

"We were glad to draft Paulin and add him to our back end for the upcoming season," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He played against men at his nation's highest pro level at age 17 and brings size, mobility and poise to our group."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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