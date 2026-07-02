Jeff Mitchell Named Executive of the Year

Published on July 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Jeff Mitchell, President of the Green Bay Gamblers, has been named the Dave Tyler United States Hockey League (USHL) Executive of the Year for the 2025-26 season in recognition of his time and contributions to the Gamblers and the League, as voted upon by USHL Board of Directors.

Mitchell helped guide the 2026 USHL Organization of the Year while also serving as Chair of the League's Business Development Committee and serving on the Scheduling Committee. His willingness to explore new ideas, such as the Dash For Cash, which won a 2026 Clarky Award, has enabled the Gamblers to boost attendance, expand their reach, and use their brand to help those in the community. Last season, Green Bay donated more than $100,000 to local youth sports, charities and other organizations in its community that focus on the family, as well as $150,000 to the fourth rink project at the local Cornerstone Community Center, home of the 2026 USHL Combines.

During the 2025-26 season, the Gamblers ranked third in USHL attendance (3,840) and drew more than 115,000 total fans to the Resch Center. With theme nights ranging from Harry Potter to Heavy Metal, the Gamblers gave their fans a taste of every flavor. The team realized its best attendance in January and February, led by the Wiener Dog Races, which drew more than 8,000 fans to a game against the Youngstown Phantoms.

On the ice, Gamblers' alum, Head Coach and General Manager Pat McCadden led the Gamblers to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference with a 38-18-4-2 record. The team's 38 wins marked the most since the 2011-12 season. Three players from Green Bay's 2025-26 team were selected in the 2026 NHL Draft: Zach Wooten (WPG), Landon Hafele (WPG), and Henriquez (BOS), while Gambler alum and Dartmouth freshman Cooper Cleaves (MTL) was also picked.

"Jeff has worked tirelessly toward the growth of the USHL and the Green Bay Gamblers," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "With an alum behind the bench, Green Bay had its best season on the ice since it won a Clark Cup in 2012 and consistently performed in front of packed, entertained crowds. That is a direct reflection of Mitchell and those in the Gamblers' hockey and business operations staff who have created a team that the community is eager to rally behind and a market where players can thrive, develop and get an immersive junior hockey experience."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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