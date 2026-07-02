Hinostroza Takes Rocky Mountain Way

Published on July 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Vinnie Hinostroza is on track to play for his eighth National Hockey League team this fall after signing with the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday on the first day of free agency.

The former Waterloo Black Hawk forward inked a two-year deal. When Hinostroza skates for the Avalanche, he will break a tie with Zach Sanford as Waterloo's most well-traveled alum. Hinostroza spent last season with the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers.

Success with the Black Hawks led to Hinostroza's selection by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft. The Bartlett, Illinois, native spent three campaigns in Waterloo from 2010 to 2013. He remains one of the most productive offensive players during the Black Hawks' junior era, tied for ninth in career points (126), tied for ninth in career assists (73), and tied for 14th in career goals (53). Waterloo's first season with an all-junior roster was 1979/80.

During Hinostroza's time with the Hawks, Waterloo reached the USHL Clark Cup Final in 2012. That summer, he was a vital contributor to the team's silver medal run at the 2012 Junior Club World Cup in Omsk, Russia. Hinostroza's final season, 2012/13, saw the Hawks set a team record for total goals (273) and match the then-record for victories in a season (39).

After two college seasons at Notre Dame, Hinostroza signed with Chicago and made his NHL debut October 17, 2015. His most productive NHL season was with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018/19 and included 16 goals and 23 assists in 72 appearances (all career highs). Since then, Hinostroza has skated for the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota, and Florida.

In all, the 32-year-old has been on ice for 477 career regular-season NHL games with 179 points (65 goals, 114 assists). Among former Black Hawks at hockey's highest level, Hinostroza ranks seventh in games played, sixth in goals, and sixth in assists. He is one of ten Waterloo alumni who appeared in at least one NHL game during the 2025/26 season.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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