Bucs Complete 2026 USHL Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers completed the 2025 USHL Phase I & II Drafts on May 4 & 5, 2025. The Phase I Draft consisted of only 2010-born players, while Phase II included any players with birth years between 2006-2009. The Bucs welcome a total of 31 selections to our organization to round out a 50-man protected list going into the 2026-27 season.

Des Moines relinquished their Phase I Round 1 pick to tender forward Chris Pinko out of the North Jersey Avalanche AAA program. As a tendered player, Pinko will join the Bucs full-time for the 2025-26 season. The Bucs made 15 selections (10F, 4D, 1G) in the Phase I Draft and look forward to watching these young players grow in the coming seasons.

"Phase 1 focused on 2010 birth years-players we view as important pieces for the future of our program," said Derek Damon, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations. "This group brings a strong foundation of skill, compete, and long-term potential that we're eager to continue developing."

The Bucs gave up their Phase II Round 1 pick, tendering forward Sam Wooten out of Eastview High in Minnesota. Wooten will also join the team full-time for the 2026-27 season. Des Moines made 16 selections (7F, 8D, 1G) in Phase II, with a focus on selecting players who will fill much-needed roles on the team for the 2026-27 season.

"In Phase 2, we added a mix of 2009, 2008, 2007, and 2006 birth years-players who are closer to making an immediate impact," Damon said. "This group adds depth, experience, and competitiveness to our organization and will push our standard right away."

Phase I Picks (2010s only):

Rd. 1 // Pick 6 // Chris Pinko // 2010 // Forward // North Jersey Avalanche AAA (tender)

Rd. 2 // Pick 21 // Drew Kortan // 2010 // Defenseman // Moorhead High (MN)

Rd. 3 // Pick 36 // Soren Saumweber // 2010 // Forward // Cretin-Derham Hall High (MN)

Rd. 6 // Pick 81 // Evan Zachgo // 2010 // Forward // Sioux Falls Power AAA

Rd. 7 // Pick 96 // A.J. Foyt // 2010 // Defenseman // Mount St. Charles Academy

Rd. 8 // Pick 111 // Rodrick Jackson // 2010 // Forward // Warroad High (MN)

Rd. 9 // Pick 126 // Blake Romo // 2010 // Forward // Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA

Rd. 10 // Pick 141 // Jakub Milanic // 2010 // Forward // BK Mlada Boleslav (SVK)

Rd. 11 // Pick 155 // Elias Hopeman // 2010 // Goaltender // Mount St. Charles Academy

Rd. 12 // Pick 169 // Eli Bimmerle // 2010 // Forward // Dallas Stars Elite AAA

Rd. 13 // Pick 182 // Logan Petronack // 2010 // Defenseman // Woodbury Bantam (MN)

Rd. 13 // Pick 194 // Cruise Armstrong // 2010 // Forward // Mount St. Charles Academy

Rd. 14 // Pick 204 // Gavin Hamelin // 2010 // Forward // Dallas Stars Elite AAA

Rd. 15 // Pick 213 // Blake Redpath // 2010 // Defenseman // Colorado Thunderbirds AAA

Rd. 15 // Pick 221 // Kostantinos Valaskantjis // 2010 // Forward // Anaheim Jr. Ducks AAA

Rd. 15 // Pick 228 // Max Melicherik // 2010 // Forward // Tappara U18 (FIN)

Phase II Picks (2006s-2009s):

Rd. 2 // Pick 34 // Alexander Kionig // 2007 // Defenseman // Lillehammar (NOR)

Rd. 3 // Pick 48 // Stepan Rezvyi // 2008 // Forward // South Kent School

Rd. 4 // Pick 56 // Jon Kavcic // 2009 // Goaltender // Klagenfurter (AUT)

Rd. 6 // Pick 91 // Kalib Capecci // 2006 // Defenseman // Sarnia (OHL)

Rd. 6 // Pick 101 // Gavin Sondreal // 2009 // Defenseman // Hill-Murray High

Rd. 7 // Pick 110 // David Waschnig // 2009 // Forward // Klagenfurter (AUT)

Rd. 7 // Pick 113 // Broden Hontvet // 2007 // Defenseman // Warroad High

Rd. 8 // Pick 125 // Brieg Hazelwood // 2007 // Forward // Northstar Christian Academy

Rd. 9 // Pick 140 // Ander Rajala // 2008 // Forward // Grand Rapids High

Rd. 9 // Pick 146 // Cooper Avelar // 2009 // Defenseman // Holy Family Catholic High

Rd. 10 // Pick 155 // Vaclav Nedorost // 2008 // Defenseman // Budejovice (CZE)

Rd. 11 // Pick 170 // Kingston King // 2009 // Defenseman // Northstar Christian Academy

Rd. 12 // Pick 185 // Elias Matousek // 2009 // Forward // Karlovy Vary (CZE)

Rd. 13 // Pick 200 // Logan Smith // 2007 // Forward // Chanhassen High

Rd. 14 // Pick 215 // Grady Schaefer // 2009 // Forward // Oakland Jr. Grizzlies AAA

Rd. 15 // Pick 230 // Ben Albers // 2007 // Defenseman // Portage Terriers (MJHL)

All Phase I and Phase II selections receive an invite to main camp in early June, where the Des Moines coaching staff will specify the roster and name affiliate players for the upcoming year.

"Overall, we feel we've taken meaningful steps to strengthen both our future and present," Damon said. "We can't wait to see these players get on the ice at the Rec Plex and begin their journey in Des Moines."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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