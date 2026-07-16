Green Bay Gamblers Sign Quentin Bourne

Published on July 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Quentin Bourne has signed a standard player agreement with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 20-year-old native of Lawndale, Calif., was added as an undrafted free agent to the Gamblers roster out of main tryout camp this past June. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound left-shooting Bourne was named the 2026 Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) Defenseman of the Year after scoring nine goals and 41 points in 52 AJHL regular season games with the Whitecourt Wolverines. He helped lead the Wolverines to the AJHL league championship series, adding five assists in 17 postseason games.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Bourne played the 2024-25 campaign with Whitecourt, the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL, and Red Deer Rebels (one game) in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He posted a 2-2-4 line in 19 games with the Phantoms before moving to the AJHL with Whitecourt, where he tallied three goals and nine points in 20 games. From 2022-24, Bourne skated for Red Deer, playing 78 WHL games (15 assists).

Bourne played minor hockey with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite organizations before beginning his junior career in the WHL.

"Quentin brings a lot of speed and veteran poise on the back end," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He came to camp and earned a spot on our team. He's a winning hockey player who will bring critical elements of two-way ability and experience to our group."







United States Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Quentin Bourne - Green Bay Gamblers

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