Willie Corrin Added as Minnesota Scout

Published on May 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have added Willie Corrin to their staff as a Scout covering the Minnesota region.

Corrin played in over 200 professional games after a 111-game USHL career with Fargo and a four-year career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

"Willie has a great reputation in Northern Minnesota from both his playing and coaching careers," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "We are really excited to add an individual like Willie to the scouting staff."

Corrin has served as an assistant coach at Duluth East High School in Minnesota for the past two seasons.

Corrin will take over the Minnesota scouting duties after longtime Saints scout Dan Shrader retired after the 2026 USHL Draft.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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