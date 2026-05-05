Fighting Saints Complete Phase II of USHL Draft

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints finished the 2026 USHL Draft with 15 Phase II selections on Tuesday.

The Saints' 2026 Phase II Draft Class included 10 forwards, four defenseman and a goaltender. Dubuque opened the draft with Olle Därth, a 6-2 center out of Sweden, and Nathan Kydd, a forward out of Nova Scotia, Canada. Of the Saints' 15 picks, 11 were measured at 6-0 or taller.

"The Draft is always unpredictable," said General Manager Trevor Edwards. "We've been very fortunate to accumulate a number of draft picks of the last few years that helped us control our draft board a little bit more this year."

"Mixing that with a really strong group of returning players that have already signed Standard Player Agreements to come back to Dubuque, put us in a position to specifically target the types of players that can fit into our existing lineup. I think that mix of veteran players to go with our strong core and then some other younger talented players to help us into the future was something we addressed today."

Below is a summary of all of Dubuque's Phase II selections:

Round 1, Pick 13

Olle Därth

Forward, 6-2, 194 lbs, Sweden, April 14, 2007

2025-26 Team: Timra (U20 Sweden)

2025-26 Stats: 33 GP, 14G, 15A, 29P

Quote: "He is a big centerman. He is very mobile with good offensive instincts. We're excited to add a player of that caliber and continue the tradition of Swedish impact players in Dubuque." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 1, Pick 15

Nathan Kydd

Forward, 5-9, 156 lbs, Bedford, Nova Scotia, September 25, 2009

2025-26 Team: Pictou County

2025-26 Stats: 29 GP, 27G, 15A, 42P

Quote: "He plays extremely hard. He's competitive with jam and really good puck skills. He's a Saint through and through." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 2, Pick 31

Tomass Rutulis

Goaltender, 6-2, 201 lbs, Riga, LAT, July 16, 2008

2025-26 Team: South Kent School (18U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 25GP, .919 sv%, 2.58 GAA

Quote: "He's tailor-made to play Saints hockey. He reads plays at a high level and possesses elite speed in his east to west movements. He will be fun to watch." - Brian Garavaglia, Goaltending Scout

Round 2, Pick 33

Jack O'Dell

Defense, 6-2, 185 lbs, Wilmette, IL, July 30, 2009

2025-26 Team: Phillips Academy Prep

2025-26 Stats: 29 GP, 11G, 7A, 18P

Quote: "He has immense physical tools. He's the kind of player that can do a lot without having to do a lot with his range, reach and mobility. We're extremely excited to have him." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 3, Pick 51

Bradyn Strom

Forward, 5-11, 176 lbs, Aberdeen, SD, December 1, 2009

2025-26 Team: Northstar Christian Academy (16U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 54 GP, 23G, 34A, 57P

Quote: "His motor runs hot, he plays hard and we look at him as a prototypical Saint. He's on a good path to challenge for a spot this fall." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 4, Pick 57

Sullivan Martin

Defense, 6-4, 222 lbs, Essex Junction, VT, February 20, 2008

2025-26 Team: Sherwood Park (BCHL)

2025-26 Stats: 40GP, 1G, 4A, 5P

Quote: "He is a big, physical right-shot defenseman that I'm familiar with from his 2008 midget days. He had a good rookie season in Sherwood Park and is a high-character winner." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 4, Pick 61

Max Lind

Forward, 6-2, 201 lbs, Ekerö, SWE, January 22, 2006

2025-26 Team: Djurgårdens (SWE U20)

2025-26 Stats: 30GP, 13G, 17A, 30P

Quote: "Max is a winger with high offensive ability and can really skate for his size. He's won two U20 Gold Medals in Sweden, so another player with winning tradition." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 4, Pick 63

David Thomasson

Forward, 6-2, 196 lbs, Luleå, SWE, February 26, 2006

2025-26 Team: Windy City Storm (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 29 GP, 12G, 16A, 28P

Quote: "David is a physical center, a big bodied 6-2 who has played professional games in Sweden. He brings a really mature pro style that we look for." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 5, Pick 85

Beau Christy

Forward, 6-1, 167 lbs, Hermantown, MN, January 25, 2009

2025-26 Team: Hermantown HS (MN)

2025-26 Stats: 25 GP, 27G, 20A, 47P

Quote: "He really emerged as a premier offensive player in Minnesota High School. He added a couple inches to his frame and scores goal scorer's goals. Just has tons of offensive talent." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 6, Pick 89

Joseph Kotzian

Defense, 6-2, 181 lbs, Elk River, MN, January 24, 2008

2025-26 Team: Elk River/Zimmerman HS (MN)

2025-26 Stats: 27 GP, 7G, 24A, 31P

Quote: "Another mobile, right-shot defenseman. Has good presence with the puck. He is poised and was a rock for Elk River during High School. We're looking forward to having him." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 6, Pick 98

Michael Romano

Defense, 6-2, 165 lbs, Naples, FL, June 16, 2009

2025-26 Team: Mount St. Charles (16U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 48 GP, 11G, 37A, 48P

Quote: "He emerged as a cornerstone for Mount's U16 team this year. He is rangy, has good reach and good size. A mobile defenseman with poise and is very strong defensively. He will play at Avon next year." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 6, Pick 99

Lo Axelsson

Forward, 6-0, 170 lbs, Stockholm, SWE, January 15, 2008

2025-26 Team: Luleå (U20 SWE)

2025-26 Stats: 17 GP, 3G, 7A, 10P

Quote: "He is a really quick, skilled forward that produced at a high-level at the 18U ranks and took the step up to the 20U level. Should be poised for a big year in Luleå next year." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 7, Pick 117

Michael Mikan

Forward, 5-11, 170 lbs, Edina, MN, January 3, 2007

2025-26 Team: Okotoks/Sherwood Park (BCHL)

2025-26 Stats: 41 GP, 15G, 26A, 41P

Quote: "We really liked him two years ago out of St. Thomas Academy. He had a good year this year in his first year of Junior Hockey. He plays a Saints style of hockey." - Andrew Weiss, Director of Player Personnel

Round 9, Pick 147

Arsienii Voroteliak

Forward, 5-11, 172, Ukraine, September 17, 2008

2025-26 Team: Jungadler Mannheim (GER U20)

2025-26 Stats: 38 GP, 12G, 24A, 36P

Quote: "He is a really skilled Ukrainian player who uses quick hands to make a ton of plays in small spaces. Interested to see how he does here in a North American environment." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 11, Pick 177

Jasurbek Rustamkhonov

Forward, 6-0, 181, Tashkent, UZB, May 16, 2007

2025-26 Team: Karlovy (CZE U20)

2025-26 Stats: 30 GP, 13G, 10A, 23P

Quote: "He is an extremely dynamic scorer that has torn apart the international stage with Uzbekistan. I anticipate he will be here in June to show off his skills in Dubuque and we'll see what he's made of." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

The Fighting Saints added 30 total players over the course of the USHL Draft this week. Dubuque will host its annual Main Camp from June 9-12, 2026.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.