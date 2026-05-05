RoughRiders Make 2026 USHL Phase II Draft Choices
Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have concluded Phase II of the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft.
Congratulations to all RoughRiders Phase II draft selections!
Over the two-day draft, the RoughRiders continued to build for the future, selecting players who represent the next step in the team's development both on and off the ice.
The RoughRiders now turn their focus to the offseason and look forward to the summer as they continue to develop in preparation for the 2026-27 season.
Here are the 2026 USHL Draft Phase II draft choices:
Tender - Owen McHale
Round 1, Pick 10 - Matas Janulis
Round 2, Pick 25 - Theo Vantine
Round 2, Pick 30 - Marshall Paul
Round 3, Pick 44 - Thomas Wilkinson
Round 3, Pick 45 - Chase Pavlesich
Round 4, Pick 58 - Jack Willmert
Round 5, Pick 79 - Lance Halonen
Round 5, Pick 84 - Elliott Watson
Round 6, Pick 86 - Liam Grant
Round 6, Pick 102 - Jeremy Lowe
Round 6, Pick 104 - Caden Ingalls
Round 7, Pick 114 - Ryan Jewer
Round 7, Pick 118 - Luke Walkauskas
Round 8, Pick 129 - Ethan Phillips
Round 9, Pick 141 - Luke McPherson
Round 9, Pick 144 - Tyler Martyniuk
Round 10, Pick 150 - Tyson Miller
United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026
- Muskegon Lumberjacks 2026 Phase II Draft Recap - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- RoughRiders Make 2026 USHL Phase II Draft Choices - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Black Hawks Cast Wide Net - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Fighting Saints Complete Phase II of USHL Draft - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Gamblers Tender Holden Pajor - Green Bay Gamblers
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