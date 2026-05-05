RoughRiders Make 2026 USHL Phase II Draft Choices

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have concluded Phase II of the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft.

Congratulations to all RoughRiders Phase II draft selections!

Over the two-day draft, the RoughRiders continued to build for the future, selecting players who represent the next step in the team's development both on and off the ice.

The RoughRiders now turn their focus to the offseason and look forward to the summer as they continue to develop in preparation for the 2026-27 season.

Here are the 2026 USHL Draft Phase II draft choices:

Tender - Owen McHale

Round 1, Pick 10 - Matas Janulis

Round 2, Pick 25 - Theo Vantine

Round 2, Pick 30 - Marshall Paul

Round 3, Pick 44 - Thomas Wilkinson

Round 3, Pick 45 - Chase Pavlesich

Round 4, Pick 58 - Jack Willmert

Round 5, Pick 79 - Lance Halonen

Round 5, Pick 84 - Elliott Watson

Round 6, Pick 86 - Liam Grant

Round 6, Pick 102 - Jeremy Lowe

Round 6, Pick 104 - Caden Ingalls

Round 7, Pick 114 - Ryan Jewer

Round 7, Pick 118 - Luke Walkauskas

Round 8, Pick 129 - Ethan Phillips

Round 9, Pick 141 - Luke McPherson

Round 9, Pick 144 - Tyler Martyniuk

Round 10, Pick 150 - Tyson Miller







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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