Mark Carlson Named USHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are extremely proud to announce that Head Coach, General Manager, and Team President Mark Carlson has been named United States Hockey League Coach of the Year. This marks the fourth time he has earned this honor in Ridertown.

Voted on by his peers, the award reflects the respect Carlson has earned throughout the league and the consistent standard of excellence he has established over more than two decades behind the RoughRiders bench, along with his ongoing commitment not only to his players, but to the league as a whole.

During the 2025/26 season, Carlson guided Cedar Rapids through a year defined by resilience, determination, and success. The RoughRiders closed the regular season on a 17 game point streak and earned a playoff berth for the 19th time in franchise history.

Earlier this season, Carlson added another historic milestone to his distinguished career when he became the USHL's all time leader in regular season coaching wins at 779 and now stands at 810 career wins. Carlson also holds the USHL record for all time games coached.

Now in his 27th season leading the RoughRiders, Carlson has served as the only head coach in franchise history since the organization's inaugural 1999/2000 season. Under his leadership, Cedar Rapids has captured three Anderson Cup titles in 2005, 2011, and 2016, along with the Clark Cup championship in 2005.

His influence extends far beyond wins and championships. Carlson has helped develop more than 500 NCAA Division I players, more than 40 NHL alumni, three Hobey Baker Award winners, Andy Miele, Adam Gaudette, and Scott Perunovich, as well as Stanley Cup champions Justin Abdelkader, Ross Colton, and Alec Martinez. Just as importantly, he has mentored countless young men who have gone on to successful careers beyond hockey. Developing players both on and off the ice remains what Carlson values most.

Coach Carlson's leadership, humility, and commitment to developing young men have made a lasting impact on the RoughRiders organization and the game of hockey.

The RoughRiders organization congratulates Coach Carlson on this well deserved honor and thanks him for his unwavering commitment to the organization, the USHL, and our community.Print Friendly Version







United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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