Huff Named to All-USHL First Team

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that defenseman and alternate captain Hawke Huff has been named to the All-USHL First Team, a well-earned honor following an outstanding season.

Huff's selection comes after a standout 2025-26 campaign in which he established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the USHL. He finished sixth among all RoughRiders scorers with 39 points and ranked sixth among all USHL defensemen in scoring. His 36 assists not only led the RoughRiders but ranked fourth among all defensemen in the league.

A consistent offensive contributor, Huff recorded 10 multi point games this season, including an impressive stretch of three consecutive multi point performances in mid November. He also played a key role in the RoughRiders' 17 game point streak to close out the regular season, tallying 10 points during a seven game assist streak from late February through mid March.

Huff's impact extended well beyond the scoresheet. Averaging 22:11 of ice time per game, he ranked among the top 10 defensemen in the USHL and placed in the 98th percentile of all league skaters, showcasing his reliability and importance in all situations.

RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson praised Huff's development both on and off the ice.

"Hawke has grown tremendously during his time here, not just as a player but as a person," said Carlson. "His commitment, work ethic, and leadership have helped him develop into one of the best defensemen in the league. We are incredibly proud of him and excited for what the future holds."

Huff is committed to continue his hockey and academic career at the University of St. Thomas, where his strong two-way game and leadership presence position him for continued growth at the next level.

The RoughRiders organization congratulates Hawke on this well deserved honor and looks forward to following his continued success.Print Friendly Version







United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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