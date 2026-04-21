Tri-City's Laylin, Pradel Named to All-USHL Third Team

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Bode Laylin and goaltender Michal Pradel have been named to the All-United States Hockey League (USHL) Third Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Each player enjoyed noteworthy success during the 2025-2026 season.

Laylin is a finalist for the USHL Defenseman of the Year Award. The St. Michael, Minnesota native recently placed #131 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, which evaluate top eligible players for this summer's 2026 NHL Draft. The #131 ranking projects Laylin to be a fifth round selection.

Laylin produced an impressive regular season, notching career-highs in goals (11), assists (27), points (38) and shots (119). He ranked third among USHL defenseman in goals and placed seventh among league blue liners in points. The right-shot player's six power play goals tied for first among defenseman in the league. Laylin additionally contributed one goal and one assist across two Storm playoff games this season.

Pradel is a finalist for USHL Goaltender of the Year. The Colorado College commit was strong in his first full regular season of USHL action, tying for first among all league goaltenders in shutouts (4), placing fourth in save percentage (.911) and ranking eighth in goals against average (2.75) across 38 appearances.

Pradel made 40 or more saves in two games this season, topped by a career-high 43 save performance during a January 10 home matchup with Lincoln.

The Slovakia native additionally saw action with his home country at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota, where he appeared four times. Slovakia was eliminated by Canada in the quarterfinal round.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Pradel was taken at #75 overall.

The USHL Defenseman of the Year will be announced Tuesday. USHL Goaltender of the Year honors will be revealed Wednesday.

The full All-USHL Third Team is below:

Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Brent Solomon, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Jack Hextall, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Bode Laylin, D, Tri-City Storm

Garrett Lindberg, D, Fargo Force

Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm







United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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