Sioux City Defeats Tri-City, 6-2, on Saturday, Musketeers Sweep Best-of-Three First Round Playoff Series

Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Five Sioux City players logged multiple points and goaltender Ryder Shea halted 25 of 27 shots as the Musketeers defeated the Tri-City Storm 6-2 on Saturday night at IBP Ice Center.

Sioux City swept the two-game series after a 4-3 overtime win yesterday. The Musketeers advance to face Fargo in the best-of-five Western Conference Semifinals.

Sioux City struck first at the 11:38 mark of the opening period. Off a neutral zone feed from Trey Jefferis, William Tomko marched the puck with speed down the left wing of the Tri-City zone. As he neared the left faceoff dot, Tomko released a shot inside the far post beyond Storm netminder Quinn Beumer's glove side for his first career postseason tally.

With less than two minutes left in the first, Sioux City gathered a turned-over puck near the Tri-City blue line. As the Musketeers neared the Storm cage, Ashton Schultz fed Shayne Gould in the right circle. Gould blasted a one-timer past Beumer's glove side for his first career postseason marker.

The Musketeers made it 3-0 at the 6:59 mark of the third. Pavel Martinu stuffed the puck five hole on Beumer as Sioux City rushed toward the Storm net. Martinu received a feed from Elias Vatne, who was positioned near the slot.

Sioux City's lead grew to 4-0 at the 8:46 mark of the third. An Ashton Schultz shot from the bottom of the right circle was stopped by Beumer, but a rebound popped out in front of the Storm net. Jefferis moved in to swipe the puck home for his first goal of the postseason.

Tri-City found the board with just over ten minutes left in the third. Cooper Ernewein rushed down the right wing of the Sioux City zone, then flipped a shot past Shea's glove side to make it 4-1.

Down three with a little over five minutes left, the Storm pulled Beumer for an extra attacker. Tri-City struck once with the vacant cage. Ashton Dahms one-timed a Bode Laylin feed from the right circle of the Sioux City zone past an outstretched Shea to make it 4-2 with about five minutes left.

Sioux City would strike with two empty netters from Schultz and Martinu in the final minutes of regulation, however, to jump ahead 6-2 and seal the win.

Beumer, in his USHL playoff debut, halted 22 of 26 Sioux City shots.

Sioux City's Jefferis (1-2-3), Schultz (1-2-3), Martinu (2-0-2), Tomko (1-1-2), and Stenger (0-2-2) all finished with multiple points.

The loss concludes Tri-City's season.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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