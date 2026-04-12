McMorrow, Brown Are NCAA Champs

Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Denver Pioneers are college hockey's top team for the 11th time, and former Black Hawks Brendan McMorrow and Garrett Brown each contributed to the 2026 title run.

The Pioneers raised the NCAA championship trophy on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, thanks to a 2-1 comeback win against the Wisconsin Badgers. It was Denver's 13th consecutive victory and 17th in-a-row without a loss (16-0-1). Wisconsin took the lead in the first, but the Pioneers tied the score 7:31 into the third, then pulled ahead with 5:52 remaining. Brown assisted on both Denver goals.

The junior defenseman notched three assists during the Frozen Four. That offensive contribution in Las Vegas boosted Brown's season scoring numbers to two goals and 12 assists in 34 games. The Winnipeg Jets draft pick was also +12. During his collegiate career, Brown has made 84 appearances and tallied 26 points (four goals, 22 assists). As a freshman, he was a member of Denver's 2024 championship squad but didn't play after November that season due to injury.

McMorrow celebrated the NCAA title on Saturday less than a year after leading the Black Hawks to the Clark Cup championship series. Leveling up to the college game, the freshman produced three goals and eight assists in 27 Pioneers games. McMorrow was on the ice for all of Denver's matchups during the program's NCHC conference tournament championship run, then the four NCAA contests which followed. He recorded a goal and two assists in the NCAA Tournament.

Last winter, McMorrow led Waterloo with 24 regular season goals. He finished the schedule with 42 total points in 58 games. McMorrow's 2024/25 campaign included 14 power play scores (tied for second in the United States Hockey League) and six game-winning goals (also tied for second in the USHL). During the Clark Cup playoffs, he registered another 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 15 games. McMorrow's two postseason game-winners included a series-clinching double-overtime score versus the Sioux Falls Stampede last April 22nd. His strong season with the Hawks led the Los Angeles Kings to choose him during the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brown was already an NHL Draft Pick when he joined the Hawks late in the 2022/23 campaign. He tallied two assists in 18 regular season games to close the slate, then played in Waterloo's three postseason contests.

Forty-seven Black Hawks have now been part of a Division I NCAA title-winning team. Brown is the 10th Waterloo alumnus to win multiple college championships. McMorrow and Brown are among 10 skaters who have gone from the Black Hawks to the Pioneers to claim a championship ring. At least one former Waterloo player has been on nine of the last 10 NCAA title-winners.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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