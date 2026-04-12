Stars Advance in USHL Playoffs

Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Lincoln Stars won the series with a 6-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the Stars got the scoring started. Casey Vandertop (St. Thomas) worked hard to find himself along the near-side post, and fired the puck home to give the Stars the lead. Lincoln would add another eight minutes later on a spectacular individual effort by Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) to send the Stars into the intermission up 2-0.

Lincoln would score the first goal of the second period as well. Nik Young (Clarkson) fired home a puck on the 5-on-3 power-play to give the Stars the 3-0 lead. Des Moines would score twice in the second to cut the lead to 3-2, and Lincoln would head to the third period leading by one goal.

Des Moines would tie the game up early, but Lincoln would respond with the USHL's leading goal-scorer. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) scored twice in the third to lead the Stars to the victory. Josef Eichler would send one into the empty-net, and Lincoln will live to play next week. Will Prowse made 31 saves in the Stars victory.

Stay tuned to Stars social channels for updates on future playoff scheduling.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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