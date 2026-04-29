Stars Season Ends in Sioux Falls

Published on April 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD. - The Lincoln Stars 30th-anniversary season came to an end on Tuesday night against Sioux Falls in game five of the western-conference semifinals.

Lincoln and Sioux Falls would trade chances early in the first. Both teams got opportunities on the power-play, with Sioux Falls having a 5-on-3 advantage at one point. Both goaltenders were able to stop what they needed to, and the game would stay scoreless after one.

Just like the first, both teams would have chances on the man-advantage. But a turnover in the offensive zone by Lincoln sprung Sioux Falls on a short-handed chance. The Stampede player was able to get past two Stars defenders, and finish off the short-handed goal to give Sioux Falls the lead. The Stampede out-shot the Stars 13-4 in the second period, en-route to a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Sioux Falls would capitalize on another Stars turnover and take a two-goal lead. Lincoln was unable to find the comeback, and the Stars' season came to an end in Sioux Falls. Charles Menard (Augustana) made 3 saves in the loss.

It was a season filled with many high moments for the Stars. Alex Pelletier was named the USHL Player, and Forward of the year, as well as being named to the all-USHL first-team list. Lincoln made the postseason for the fifth straight year under Head Coach Rocky Russo, the longest streak for the Stars since 2004-09. From an organizational standpoint, the Stars increased their total attendance on the season by 3% from last year. The Stars had the fourth-highest average-attendance in the USHL, and the most of any team with a seating capacity under 10,000.

The USHL draft begins on Monday, May 4th, and will conclude the following day. The Stars will return for their 31st season at the Ice Box in September. Stay tuned to Stars social channels for draft coverage, scheduling updates in the future.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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