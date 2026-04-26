Stars Move to Game Five against Stampede

Published on April 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars fell at the Ice Box on Saturday night and will move to a winner-take-all game five against the Sioux Falls Stampede

Sioux Falls would get the scoring started in the first. Just after a power-play expired, the Stampede would fire home a one-on-goaltender chance to take the lead. Four minutes later, Layne Loomer (Miami) would find the back of the net during an extended possession in the offensive zone to tie the game. The Stampede would score on the power-play just two minutes later to take the lead back, and held the one goal lead into the first intermission.

The Stampede would take control of the game in the second period, scoring two power-play goals to take the three-goal-lead. Lincoln had a 5-on-3 advantage and a 5-minute-major power-play, but were unable to capitalize on their chances. Sioux Falls would lead 4-1 heading into the final period of regulation.

Sioux Falls would hold the Stars off in the third, and force a game five on Tuesday in Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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