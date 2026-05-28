Lincoln Stars Welcome Nick Bruneteau as Assistant Coach

Published on May 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars have finalized the team's hockey operations staff for the 2026-27 season under first-year Head Coach Artt Brey.

The organization is proud to welcome Nick Bruneteau as an assistant coach. An Omaha, Nebraska native, Bruneteau joins the Stars after spending the past three seasons as Head Coach of the North American Hockey League's North Iowa Bulls.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Lincoln Stars organization." Bruneteau said. "I want to thank Alberto Fernandez and Tyler Shaffar for the opportunity. I look forward to learning from Coach Brey and can't wait to join the players, fans, and staff this season in Lincoln."

Prior to his coaching career, Bruneteau enjoyed a successful collegiate and professional playing career. A graduate of Shattuck-St. Mary's School, he played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Vermont, helping lead the Catamounts to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Following college, Bruneteau played professionally in the ECHL with the Reading Royals and the Indy Fuel before continuing his career overseas for five seasons.

In addition to the hiring of Bruneteau, the Stars are pleased to welcome back Ross Kovacs for his third season as assistant coach and Corey Courtney for his 27th season with the organization as Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager.

The Stars will begin preparations for their 31st season at the Ice Box this fall. Fans are encouraged to stay connected through the team's social media channels and official website, LincolnStars.com for offseason news, roster updates, and upcoming announcements.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

Lincoln Stars Welcome Nick Bruneteau as Assistant Coach - Lincoln Stars

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