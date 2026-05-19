Stars Announce Organizational Change

Published on May 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars and Rocky Russo have mutually agreed to part ways to allow him to pursue other opportunities in the hockey community.

We appreciate Rocky's contributions to the organization and wish him and his family the best moving forward.

We will have additional updates regarding our organization in the coming days.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2026

Stars Announce Organizational Change - Lincoln Stars

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