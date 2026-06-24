Stars Complete Trade with Roughriders

Published on June 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Stars General Manager Nick Fabrizio has announced that the Stars have acquired '09-born defenseman Henry Steele from the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in exchange for a 2027 Phase I, 4th Round draft pick.

The Hudson, Wisconsin native spent the 2025-26 season with the Wisconsin Windigo of the North-American Hockey League (NAHL). With the Windigo, Steele saw action in 52 regular-season games, recording 17 points (1+16). In the playoffs, Steele saw 10 games of action, recording two points, and was +6.

The Stars continue to prepare for our 31st season at the Ice Box this fall. Fans are encouraged to stay connected through the team's social media channels and official website, LincolnStars.com, for offseason news, roster updates, and upcoming announcements.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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