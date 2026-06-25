Muskegon Lumberjacks 2026 NHL Draft Preview

Published on June 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







BUFFALO, NY - No organization in the USHL, and few across all Junior Hockey have produced NHL Draft talent at the rate of the Muskegon Lumberjacks in recent years. Since 2012, the Lumberjacks have seen 64 players selected in the NHL Draft, including at least two selections in every draft since, and 3 first round selections in the last two years. That reputation as one of junior hockey's premier development programs is expected to continue this weekend at the 2026 NHL Draft.

When the first round begins Friday night at 7 pm, it likely won't take long before the first Lumberjack hears his name called.

Tynan Lawrence entered the 2025-26 season as a projected top-five pick following his Clark Cup Playoff MVP performance in 2025 and a standout showing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Despite missing time with a lower-body injury during the first half of the season, Lawrence elevated his draft stock with a dominant stretch that featured 10 goals and 17 points in 13 games.

Lawrence transferred to Boston University midway through the season, and while the adjustment to the NCAA game caused his draft stock to level off slightly, he remains one of the most complete players available. A high-end centerman with elite compete, two-way responsibility, and a relentless motor, Lawrence is widely projected to be selected between 8th and 12th overall.

Ranked seventh among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Lawrence could become the highest-drafted Lumberjack since Andrei Svechnikov was selected second overall by Carolina in 2018.

Another member of Muskegon's 2025 Clark Cup Championship team, Rudolfs Berzkalns, could also hear his name called on Friday night. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound center has climbed draft boards following a strong playoff performance that showcased his ability to control the middle of the ice and win battles in difficult areas.

Berzkalns recorded 10 points in 16 playoff games during Muskegon's run to a second consecutive Clark Cup Final appearance, but it was his physicality, puck-possession ability, and 58 percent success rate in the faceoff circle that drew the attention of NHL scouts. Most projections place him in the early-to-mid 30s, putting him on the fringe of the first round.

Tomáš Chrenko is another player generating first- and second-round interest. Selected by Muskegon in the 2026 Phase II Draft, Chrenko is coming off a championship season with HK Nitra's men's team and was one of the most dangerous scorers at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Slovakian forward scored five goals in five games, tying Team USA's Will Zellers as the only players to average a goal per game at the tournament.

While Lawrence, Berzkalns, and Chrenko appear to be the most likely early-round selections, several current and former Lumberjacks could hear their names called later in the draft.

Anthony Thomas-Maroon, Danny Klaers, Will Keane, and Jean-Samuel Daigneault all attracted significant NHL scouting attention throughout the season and earned invitations to the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, featuring many of the top draft-eligible players from the USHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program.

Thomas-Maroon, the son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon, plays a style reminiscent of his father. While he possesses the skill to contribute offensively, his game is built around physicality. Whether it's finishing checks on the forecheck, winning puck battles, or delivering momentum-changing hits, Thomas-Maroon makes his presence felt every shift.

Daigneault brings a similar physical edge from the blue line. Standing over 6-foot-3, the defenseman combines size, reach, and toughness with strong puck-moving ability. His first pass consistently drives play up ice, while his willingness to defend the front of the net and deliver big hits makes him difficult to play against.

Klaers offers a contrasting style. The Notre Dame commit was one of the smartest defensemen in the USHL this season, using his hockey IQ, skating ability, and puck-moving skills to impact the game. NHL organizations are always searching for late-round value, and Klaers has the tools to develop into exactly that type of selection.

In goal, Will Keane emerged as one of the USHL's most exciting young netminders. During his first season of junior hockey, Keane provided stability every night he stepped between the pipes. Alongside Carl Axelsson, he helped anchor one of the league's strongest starts to the season, consistently giving Muskegon a chance to win.

Former Lumberjacks Luka Radivojevic and Jack Galanek are also drawing NHL interest after spending the season in the NCAA.

Radivojevic skated at Boston College and represented Slovakia at the World Junior Championship for the third consecutive year, serving as an alternate captain. Galanek spent the season at UMass Amherst, where his responsible two-way game continued to develop. His style has drawn comparisons to former NHL captain Jonathan Toews because of his defensive reliability and ability to impact all three zones.

Ultimately, back-to-back conference championships are built on elite talent, and the Lumberjacks have plenty of it. Whether it's in the first round or the seventh, Muskegon could see several current and former players selected over the course of the weekend.

Fans in the United States can watch the 2026 NHL Draft on NHL Network. First-round coverage begins Friday at 5 pm with the opening selection scheduled for 7 pm. Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday, beginning at 11 am.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.