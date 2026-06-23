Muskegon Lumberjacks Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks, in conjunction with the United States Hockey League, have announced their 62-game regular season schedule for the 2026-27 campaign. The schedule features the return of several fan-favorite events and a midseason trip to the East Coast as the team looks for its third straight Clark Cup Final appearance.

The regular season begins at the 2026 Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic. Held at a new venue this year, the USHL's season-opening showcase will take place at Blackhawks Ice in downtown Chicago, home of the Chicago Steel and the practice facility of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Dates, opponents, and game times for the Lumberjacks' two Fall Classic contests will be announced at a later date.

Muskegon opens its home schedule at Trinity Health Arena on September 25-26 against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 Team. Prior to the season opener on September 25, the Lumberjacks will raise their 2026 Eastern Conference Championship banner, marking the second consecutive season the organization has celebrated a banner-raising ceremony in front of the home crowd.

For the first time since the 2023-24 season, the Lumberjacks will return to New York for the American Cup, where they will face the Youngstown Phantoms on December 3-4. The annual event at Tim Hortons Iceplex combines a premier youth hockey tournament with a pair of USHL matchups.

The calendar year comes to a close at Trinity Health Arena with a New Year's Eve showdown against the Chicago Steel. The matchup marks the Lumberjacks' first New Year's Eve game since the 2022-23 season, when Muskegon welcomed the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-17 Team to downtown Muskegon.

The Lumberjacks will face every Western Conference opponent during the regular season, with four Western clubs making visits to Muskegon. A rematch of the 2026 Clark Cup Final highlights the home schedule on January 29-30, when the Sioux Falls Stampede come to Trinity Health Arena.

By the Numbers: Games Against Each Opponent

9 Games

Youngstown Phantoms

6 Games

Chicago Steel

Madison Capitols

5 Games

USNTDP Under-17 Team

USNTDP Under-18 Team

4 Games

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Green Bay Gamblers

3 Games

Des Moines Buccaneers

2 Games

Fargo Force

Lincoln Stars

Omaha Lancers

Sioux City Musketeers

Sioux Falls Stampede

Tri-City Storm

Waterloo Black Hawks

Promotional theme nights will be released later.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.