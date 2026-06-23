October 2 = Home Game #1

Published on June 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Brett Olson era will officially begin when the Waterloo Black Hawks travel to the USHL Fall Classic in mid-September, but home fans' first chance to cheer for his team will be on Friday, October 2 when the Hawks host the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The United States Hockey League revealed the home and away schedules for all 16 clubs on Tuesday. The 65th consecutive season of hockey in the Cedar Valley will extend through Waterloo's finale on Saturday, April 3rd against the Des Moines Buccaneers, then into the 2027 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Olson was named the Black Hawks' head coach on May 19. He played for Waterloo for three seasons from 2005 through 2008 and more recently served as the Hawks' associate head coach. Both as a player and on the bench, Olson helped the team to appearances in the Clark Cup Final.

Highlighting the Young Arena portion of the 2026/27 Hawks' schedule:

-The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit on Halloween afternoon (Saturday, October 31) at 3:05 p.m.

-Waterloo's traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is November 26

-USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s arrive for two games December 11 and 12

-On New Year's Eve, the Hawks will entertain the Omaha Lancers

Most Black Hawks home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. The exceptions are the Halloween tilt with the Fighting Saints and a Sunday, January 3 date with the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop for each of those games will be at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday is the most common evening for games at Young Arena. Home fans can see the team on 14 Saturdays from early October through the first weekend of April. Nine other home games will be on Fridays. January will be the most prolific month for games on Commercial Street (six).

The USHL will announce two additional neutral site Waterloo matchups at a later date. Those contests will be part of the USHL Fall Classic, which will be relocated to Chicago for the first time this September.

Season tickets for all Hawks home games are on sale now. View available seats and order directly online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444 for assistance.

- 30 -

*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

Please find details attached and below regarding the Waterloo Black Hawks' 2026/27 schedule, released this morning by the United States Hockey League.

Have a great day,

Tim Harwood Waterloo Black Hawks 319.296.7581

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE...*

*Tuesday, June 23, 2026*

*October 2 = Home Game #1*

*30 Hawks Games Slated for Young Arena*

*Waterloo, Iowa-*The Brett Olson era will officially begin when the Waterloo Black Hawks travel to the USHL Fall Classic in mid-September, but home fans' first chance to cheer for his team will be on Friday, October 2 when the Hawks host the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The United States Hockey League revealed the home and away schedules for all 16 clubs on Tuesday. The 65th consecutive season of hockey in the Cedar Valley will extend through Waterloo's finale on Saturday, April 3rd against the Des Moines Buccaneers, then into the 2027 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Olson was named the Black Hawks' head coach on May 19. He played for Waterloo for three seasons from 2005 through 2008 and more recently served as the Hawks' associate head coach. Both as a player and on the bench, Olson helped the team to appearances in the Clark Cup Final.

Highlighting the Young Arena portion of the 2026/27 Hawks' schedule:

-The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit on Halloween afternoon (Saturday, October 31) at 3:05 p.m.

-Waterloo's traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is November 26

-USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s arrive for two games December 11 and 12

-On New Year's Eve, the Hawks will entertain the Omaha Lancers

Most Black Hawks home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. The exceptions are the Halloween tilt with the Fighting Saints and a Sunday, January 3 date with the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop for each of those games will be at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday is the most common evening for games at Young Arena. Home fans can see the team on 14 Saturdays from early October through the first weekend of April. Nine other home games will be on Fridays. January will be the most prolific month for games on Commercial Street (six).

The USHL will announce two additional neutral site Waterloo matchups at a later date. Those contests will be part of the USHL Fall Classic, which will be relocated to Chicago for the first time this September.

Season tickets for all Hawks home games are on sale now. View available seats and order directly online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444 for assistance.

- 30 - >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

--000000000000c02ab00654ed077f Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Please find details attached and below regarding the Waterloo Black Hawks' 2026/27 schedule, released this morning by the United States Hockey League.

Have a great day,

Tim Harwood Waterloo Black Hawks 319.296.7581

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE...*

*Tuesday, June 23, 2026*

*October 2 = Home Game #1*

*30 Hawks Games Slated for Young Arena*

*Waterloo, Iowa-*The Brett Olson era will officially begin when the Waterloo Black Hawks travel to the USHL Fall Classic in mid-September, but home fans' first chance to cheer for his team will be on Friday, October 2 when the Hawks host the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The United States Hockey League revealed the home and away schedules for all 16 clubs on Tuesday. The 65th consecutive season of hockey in the Cedar Valley will extend through Waterloo's finale on Saturday, April 3rd against the Des Moines Buccaneers, then into the 2027 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Olson was named the Black Hawks' head coach on May 19. He played for Waterloo for three seasons from 2005 through 2008 and more recently served as the Hawks' associate head coach. Both as a player and on the bench, Olson helped the team to appearances in the Clark Cup Final.

Highlighting the Young Arena portion of the 2026/27 Hawks' schedule:

-The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit on Halloween afternoon (Saturday, October 31) at 3:05 p.m.

-Waterloo's traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is November 26

-USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s arrive for two games December 11 and 12

-On New Year's Eve, the Hawks will entertain the Omaha Lancers

Most Black Hawks home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. The exceptions are the Halloween tilt with the Fighting Saints and a Sunday, January 3 date with the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop for each of those games will be at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday is the most common evening for games at Young Arena. Home fans can see the team on 14 Saturdays from early October through the first weekend of April. Nine other home games will be on Fridays. January will be the most prolific month for games on Commercial Street (six).

The USHL will announce two additional neutral site Waterloo matchups at a later date. Those contests will be part of the USHL Fall Classic, which will be relocated to Chicago for the first time this September.

Season tickets for all Hawks home games are on sale now. View available seats and order directly online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444 for assistance.

- 30 -

--000000000000c02ab00654ed077f Content-Type: text/html; charset="UTF-8" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Please find details attached and below regarding the Waterloo Black Hawks' 2026/27 schedule, released this morning by the United States Hockey League.

Have a great day,

Tim Harwood

Waterloo Black Hawks

319.296.7581

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE...

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

October 2 = Home Game #1

30 Hawks Games Slated for Young Arena

Waterloo, Iowa-The Brett Olson era will officially begin when the Waterloo Black Hawks travel to the USHL Fall Classic in mid-September, but home fans' first chance to cheer for his team will be on Friday, October 2 when the Hawks host the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The United States Hockey League revealed the home and away schedules for all 16 clubs on Tuesday. The 65th consecutive season of hockey in the Cedar Valley will extend through Waterloo's finale on Saturday, April 3rd against the Des Moines Buccaneers, then into the 2027 Clark Cup Playoffs.

Olson was named the Black Hawks' head coach on May 19. He played for Waterloo for three seasons from 2005 through 2008 and more recently served as the Hawks' associate head coach. Both as a player and on the bench, Olson helped the team to appearances in the Clark Cup Final.

Highlighting the Young Arena portion of the 2026/27 Hawks' schedule:

-The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit on Halloween afternoon (Saturday, October 31) at 3:05 p.m.

-Waterloo's traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders is November 26

-USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s arrive for two games December 11 and 12

-On New Year's Eve, the Hawks will entertain the Omaha Lancers

Most Black Hawks home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. The exceptions are the Halloween tilt with the Fighting Saints and a Sunday, January 3 date with the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop for each of those games will be at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday is the most common evening for games at Young Arena. Home fans can see the team on 14 Saturdays from early October through the first weekend of April. Nine other home games will be on Fridays. January will be the most prolific month for games on Commercial Street (six).

The USHL will announce two additional neutral site Waterloo matchups at a later date. Those contests will be part of the USHL Fall Classic, which will be relocated to Chicago for the first time this September.

Season tickets for all Hawks home games are on sale now. View available seats and order directly online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444 for assistance.

Date Opponent Time

TBA TBA TBA

TBA TBA TBA

Friday, September 25 at Fargo 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 26 at Fargo 6:05 p.m.

Friday, October 2 Dubuque 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 Madison 6:35 p.m.

Friday, October 16 at Des Moines 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 Des Moines 6:35 p.m.

Friday, October 23 at Madison 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 at Madison 6:05 p.m.

Friday, October 30 Sioux City 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, October 31 Dubuque 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 at Dubuque 5:05 p.m.

Friday, November 6 Lincoln 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 at Lincoln 5:05 p.m.

Friday, November 13 at Youngstown 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 at Youngstown 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 20 Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 Sioux Falls 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, November 26 Cedar Rapids 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 at Cedar Rapids 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 4 at Tri-City 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 at Tri-City 6:05 p.m.

Friday, December 11 U.S. NTDP (18) 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 U.S. NTDP (18) 6:35 p.m.

Friday, December 18 at Sioux Falls 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 at Sioux Falls 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 29 Des Moines 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, December 31 Omaha 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, January 2 Green Bay 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, January 3 Green Bay 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 8 at Dubuque 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 9 Sioux City 6:35 p.m.

Friday, January 15 at Lincoln 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 16 Lincoln 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, January 17 at Des Moines 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 22 Sioux City 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, January 23 at Sioux City 6:05 p.m.

Friday, January 29 at Omaha 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 30 Cedar Rapids 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2 Chicago 6:35 p.m.

Friday, February 5 at Lincoln 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 6 at Lincoln 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, February 9 Dubuque 6:35 p.m.

Friday, February 12 at Des Moines 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 at Cedar Rapids 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 19 at Omaha 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 20 Omaha 6:35 p.m.

Friday, February 26 Chicago 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, February 27 Cedar Rapids 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 5 at Des Moines 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 at Cedar Rapids 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 7 at Sioux City 5:05 p.m.

Friday, March 12 Fargo 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 13 Fargo 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 19 at Muskegon 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 at Muskegon 5:10 p.m.

Friday, March 26 Tri-City 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 Tri-City 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30 Des Moines 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 2 at Madison 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 Des Moines 6:35 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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