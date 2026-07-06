Thank You, Carter Sanderson

Published on July 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks would like to thank 2025 Clark Cup Champion and the 17th captain in franchise history, Carter Sanderson, for his outstanding contributions to the organization over the past two seasons.

Originally selected by Muskegon in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft, Sanderson earned a spot on the Lumberjacks' opening-night roster for the 2024-25 season and quickly established himself as a physical, hard-working power forward capable of changing the momentum of a game. His impact was instrumental in the Lumberjacks' 2025 Clark Cup Championship run, a season that also saw him selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the NHL Draft.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Sanderson was named an alternate captain before taking over as the team's captain midway through the year. His leadership, work ethic, and commitment both on and off the ice helped guide the Lumberjacks to a second consecutive Eastern Conference Championship and another appearance in the Clark Cup Final.

As Sanderson prepares for his future at the University of North Dakota, he will spend the upcoming season with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

The entire Lumberjacks organization is grateful for Carter's dedication, leadership, and commitment to the team and the Muskegon community. His legacy as a champion, captain, and role model will leave a lasting impact on the franchise, and we thank him for proudly representing what it means to be a Lumberjack. We wish Carter nothing but success in the next chapter of his hockey career.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

Thank You, Carter Sanderson - Muskegon Lumberjacks

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