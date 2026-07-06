Fourteen Players with League Ties Make U.S. U-17 Select Team

Published on July 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







USA Hockey announced that 14 players with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties have been selected for the U.S. Under-17 Select Team, which will compete in the 2026 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament in Chomutov, Czechia, from Aug. 15-19.

The team is comprised of 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies, who recently participated in the USA Hockey Boys National 16 Development Camp. The U.S. will face host Czechia, Slovakia and Switzerland in this year's tournament.

Below is a list of six players who have signed tender agreements or Standard Player Development Agreements and are set to participate in the tournament:

Rylan Aufderheide, D, Chicago Steel

Dylan Delgado, F, Sioux Falls Stampede*

Austin Hall, F, Youngstown Phantoms*

Chris Pinko, F, Des Moines Buccaneers*

Ben Slavick, F, Green Bay Gamblers*

Nikolai Zhukov, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

*Tendered

Below is a list of eight prospects also named to the roster.

Eli Bimmerle, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Connor Dwyer, G, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Gavin Godbout, D, Tri-City Storm

Avery Hanowski, F, Omaha Lancers

Max Lappan, D, Madison Capitols

Chase Pastor, G, Chicago Steel

Jack Riehl, F, Waterloo Black Hawks

Soren Saumweber, F, Des Moines Buccaneers







United States Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

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