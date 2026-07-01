Lumberjacks Acquire Anthony Spadaro from RoughRiders

Published on July 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks have acquired defenseman Anthony Spadaro from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for a 2027 Phase II third-round draft pick.

MUSKEGON RECEIVES:

Anthony Spadaro (D, 2008)

CEDAR RAPIDS RECEIVES:

2027 Phase II 3rd Round Pick (via SF)

A native of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, Spadaro spent the 2025-26 season with the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he established himself as one of the league's top young defensemen. In 39 games, he recorded 11 points while demonstrating the ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice.

Spadaro is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at UMass Amherst in the Hockey East. Originally selected by the RoughRiders in the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft, Spadaro developed with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program for two seasons before making the jump to junior hockey.

Heading to Cedar Rapids is a 2027 Phase II third-round draft pick originally owned by the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Lumberjacks acquired the selection in February as part of the trade that sent Jake Stuart to Sioux Falls.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

Lumberjacks Acquire Anthony Spadaro from RoughRiders - Muskegon Lumberjacks

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