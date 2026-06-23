Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Announce 2026/27 Home Schedule
Published on June 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce their 2026/27 home schedule and look forward to welcoming fans back to The Stable for another exciting season of USHL hockey.
The 2026/27 home schedule features 32 games, including two preseason contests that are included in all season ticket packages. The RoughRiders will host the Madison Capitols on Saturday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m., before taking on the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday, September 11 at 7:05 p.m. in the final home preseason game.
The regular season home opener is set for Saturday, September 26, when the RoughRiders face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints in a matchup featuring one of the USHL's top rivalries.
The 2026/27 regular season home schedule consists of 12 Friday games, 16 Saturday games, one Tuesday game and one Wednesday game. The Tuesday, December 29 contest marks the first game back following the holiday break, while the Wednesday, March 17 matchup will be a St. Patrick's Day home game.
All home games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Fans can also look forward to the return of the USHL Fall Classic, which will take place September 16-20. Opponents and game dates are still to be determined. The event will be held at the new home of the Chicago Steel after previously being played in Pittsburgh, PA.
The RoughRiders anticipate releasing their 2026/27 promotional calendar around July 31, featuring fan-favorite theme nights, giveaways and special events throughout the season.
There is still time to secure season tickets for the upcoming season. Season ticket packages include both preseason games, along with discounted rates and exclusive season ticket holder benefits.
For season ticket information, contact Tammy Carlson at tcarlson@roughridershockey.com or visit https://roughridershockey.com/sports/2022/8/9/season-tickets.aspx.
The countdown is on. Hockey returns to Ridertown this September.
United States Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026
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