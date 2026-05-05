RoughRiders' 2026 USHL Phase I Draft Choices

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Phase I of the 2026 USHL Draft wrapped up today, as teams across the league added the next wave of young talent.

Congratulations to the RoughRiders' 2026 USHL Phase I Draft class!

The RoughRiders will continue the draft tomorrow with Phase II, as they look to add to their group and build for the future in Ridertown.

Phase II begins tomorrow with live picks starting at 11 AM CST.

Fans can follow along with all selections through the RoughRiders' social media channels, with full draft coverage available through the USHL.

Here are the 2026 USHL Draft Phase I draft choices:

Round 1, Pick 10 - Tender: Liam Fournier

Round 2, Pick 25 - Tender: Blake Wilichoski

Round 2, Pick 29 - Alex Stiehr

Round 3, Pick 40 - Caden Yale

Round 4, Pick 55 - Carter Felt

Round 6, Pick 85 - Hayden Buck

Round 7, Pick 100 - Marco Cinque

Round 8, Pick 115 - Bo Christini

Round 9, Pick 130 - Brady Supplee

Round 10, Pick 145 - Ryleigh Tarrell

Round 11, Pick 159 - T.J. Petropoulos

Round 12, Pick 173 - Owen Kelsey

Round 13, Pick 186 - Connor Dwyer

Round 14, Pick 198 - Jake Hall

Round 14, Pick 208 - Bryan Schwartz

Round 15, Pick 217 - Tyler Poti

Round 15, Pick 224 - Wesley Truax







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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