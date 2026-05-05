RoughRiders' 2026 USHL Phase I Draft Choices
Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Phase I of the 2026 USHL Draft wrapped up today, as teams across the league added the next wave of young talent.
Congratulations to the RoughRiders' 2026 USHL Phase I Draft class!
The RoughRiders will continue the draft tomorrow with Phase II, as they look to add to their group and build for the future in Ridertown.
Phase II begins tomorrow with live picks starting at 11 AM CST.
Fans can follow along with all selections through the RoughRiders' social media channels, with full draft coverage available through the USHL.
Here are the 2026 USHL Draft Phase I draft choices:
Round 1, Pick 10 - Tender: Liam Fournier
Round 2, Pick 25 - Tender: Blake Wilichoski
Round 2, Pick 29 - Alex Stiehr
Round 3, Pick 40 - Caden Yale
Round 4, Pick 55 - Carter Felt
Round 6, Pick 85 - Hayden Buck
Round 7, Pick 100 - Marco Cinque
Round 8, Pick 115 - Bo Christini
Round 9, Pick 130 - Brady Supplee
Round 10, Pick 145 - Ryleigh Tarrell
Round 11, Pick 159 - T.J. Petropoulos
Round 12, Pick 173 - Owen Kelsey
Round 13, Pick 186 - Connor Dwyer
Round 14, Pick 198 - Jake Hall
Round 14, Pick 208 - Bryan Schwartz
Round 15, Pick 217 - Tyler Poti
Round 15, Pick 224 - Wesley Truax
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