RoughRiders Ready for 2026 USHL Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders enter the 2026 United States Hockey League Draft with Phase I beginning today and Phase II continuing tomorrow. The two-day draft is a key opportunity for the RoughRiders to add young talent and continue building for both the upcoming season and the future in Ridertown.

The path of the USHL has been beneficial for so many young men, providing opportunities to advance to NCAA Division I programs and professional hockey, including the National Hockey League. The RoughRiders are proud of their tradition of developing and advancing young men both on and off the ice, and the draft remains a critical part of that pathway.

"Our staff has spent countless hours identifying players who fit what it means to be a RoughRider," said Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "We take pride in the culture we have built and in developing young men who are prepared for success both on and off the ice."

With a strong tradition and a commitment to player development, the RoughRiders will look to add the next group of talent that will carry that standard forward.

Fans can follow along with all RoughRiders selections through the team's social media channels, with full draft coverage available through the USHL.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.