Fargo Force Signs Wilson Boumedienne to Tender Agreement

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







The Fargo Force have signed Wilson Boumedienne to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Boumedienne spent the 2025-26 season with Mount St. Charles Academy, appearing across multiple levels. At the 15U AAA level, the 6'0," 161-pound forward recorded 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 22 games. He also added 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in eight games at the 16U AAA level and saw time at the 18U level, totaling five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 12 games across AAA and the Prep Hockey Conference. Boumedienne recorded six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in three games of NEPACK 15U action. Internationally, the Södertälje, Sweden native represented his country at the 16U level, tallying 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in seven games. He had 160 points (60 goals, 100 assists) with Mount St. Charles 14U AAA last season and played youth hockey with the Ohio Jr. Blue Jackets.

"He is a 200-foot player. He has a commitment to play on the right side of the puck," said Fargo Head Coach and General Manager Brett Skinner about Boumedienne. "When you get to know him and meet him, he really fits into our model here with our commitment to off-ice training and all the resources we have. He is a kid who is really going to take off under our development plan."

Boumedienne is the younger brother of Sascha Boumedienne, a 2025 first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets who played in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms during the 2023-24 season.

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Force forfeits its first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.







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