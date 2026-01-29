Fargo Force Acquire Kolin Sisson from Chicago Steel

Published on January 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have announced a trade with the Chicago Steel acquiring forward, Kolin Sisson in exchange for forwards Patrick Tolan, Cole Bumgarner & a pair of draft picks.

Kolin Sisson, a 2006 born forward from Lincoln, Rhode Island currently leads the Chicago Steel in scoring with 14G-19A for 33 points in 38 games played. This is Sisson's 3rd season in the USHL playing 137 total games for the Steel and tallying a total of 83 points (40G-43A). Following his junior hockey career Kolin is committed to play D1 college hockey for the Providence Friars.

"We are excited to add Kolin to our lineup, commented Fargo Force Head Coach & GM, Brett Skinner. "He brings a proven track record of scoring in our league and his speed and talent will be a boost to our forward group."

This trade involves current Force forward, Patrick Tolan, heading to the Chicago Steel.

"We wish Patrick the best of luck in his career moving forward," said Skinner. "His work ethic and character made working with him everyday enjoyable. We look forward to tracking his career in the future."

