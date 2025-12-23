Force Announce Trade with Des Moines

Published on December 23, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have announced a trade with the Des Moines Buccaneers aqcuiring Center, Nathan Delladonna, affiliate Wyatt Kuznik & a 2026 Phase 2, Round 1 draft pick in exchange for goaltender Alan Lendak & a 2027 Phase 2, 4th Round Pick.

Nathan Delladonna, a 2006 born defenseman from Brewerton, NY is currently in his 3rd seaosn in the USHL. In 120 games played with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Delladonna has tallied 22G-11A for 33 total points. The 5'11" right handed center was selected to the Des Moines leadership group for the 2025-26 season serving as Alternate Captain. Before joining the USHL, Delladonna attended Bishop Kearney High School near Rochester and played for the BK Selects AAA club, where he tallied over a point per game in each of his three seasons, and his 14U, 15U, and 16U teams won the New York state championship. He was selected in the 3rd round of the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft in the 31st overall pick.

"We are excited to add Nathan to our lineup," commented Fargo Force head coach Brett Skinner. "He has experience in the league and will be able to fit into multiple roles on our team right away, as well as provide leadership off the ice."

Wyatt Kuznik was selected by the Buccaneers in the 6th round with the 98th overall pick in Phase 2 of the 2025 USHL Draft. Kuznik is currently playing for Maple Grove High Schools where he's tallied 5G-9A for 14 points in 9 games played. Kuznik is an 08', righthanded forward from Maple Grove, MN.

"Adding Wyatt to our affiliate list gives us a depth piece that will provide skill to our lineup in the future," said Skinner. "A talented young player with tremendous upside, we look forward to getting him to Fargo to show him everything we can provide for his development as a player."

This trade involves goaltender, Alan Lendak heading to Des Moines along with a 2027 Phase 2 Draft Pick.

"We wish Alan the best of luck moving forward in his career. It was great to be a part of his development process over the last season and a half and appreciate everything he has done on and off the ice for the Force, commented Brett Skinner."

