Weekend Preview Features Stops in Omaha and Sioux Falls

December 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Games: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Omaha 12/28 6:05 p.m. Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Des Moines at Sioux Falls 12/31 6:05 p.m. Denny Sanford Premier Center

Results: Week of Dec. 9-15 Record for the Week: 1-1-0-0

Dubuque (1) at Des Moines (4) on Dec. 13

Dubuque (7) at Des Moines (2) on Dec. 14

Des Moines Top Scorers

F - Jack Kernan 25 GP (11g,11a) 22 pts

F - Ben Kevan 16 GP (6g,10a) 16 pts

F - Andrew Clarke 25 GP (9g,7a) 16 pts

Des Moines Goaltenders

G - Max Weilandt 13 GP | 6-4-0 | 3.06 GAA | .875%

G - Eliot Sequin-Lescarbeau 15 GP | 5-9-1 | 3.81 GAA | .879%

Bucs Team Notes:

Jack Kernan leads the team with 90 shots on goal, followed by Ben Kevan's 57. Kernan also leads the club with 22 points, 11 goals, five PPGs and is second with 11 assists in 25 games.

Ben Kevan and Edison Engle were a part of USA Hockey's gold medal performance in the World Junior A Challenge.

Defenseman Richard Baran was named to Team Slovakia's roster for the World Junior Championship.

The Bucs are 8-3-1-0 when scoring first this season.

Des Moines is 4-2-0 over the last six road outings.

Omaha Lancers

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Omaha

Overall Record 11-13-1-0 6-16-4-0

Home Record 5-9-0-0 2-8-3-0

Road Record 6-4-1-0 4-8-1-0

Goals For 73/2.92 (11) 59/2.27 (16)

Goals Against 90/3.60 (13) 89/3.42 (10)

PP% 22.4% (7) 14.1% (14)

PK% 72.2% (16) 80.2% (8)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 DSM OMA

Omaha at Des Moines 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Des Moines at Omaha 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Des Moines at Omaha on Dec. 28

Omaha at Des Moines on Jan. 20

Des Moines at Omaha on Mar. 21

Omaha at Des Moines on Apr. 11

Omaha Top Scorers -

F - Davis Borozinskis 25 GP (7g,11a) 18 pts

F - Hunter Ramos 26 GP (9g,7a) 16 pts

F - Jonah Aegerter 26 GP (6g,4a) 10 pts

Omaha Goaltenders

G - Kambryn Henrickson 12 GP | 3-6-2 | 2.58 GAA | .918%

G -Mikhail Yegorov 14 GP | 3-8-2 | 3.26 GAA | .901%

Lancers Notes:

The Lancers rank second in the USHL with 16 losses and eight road defeats. Omaha has the fewest home wins in the USHL with two.

Goalie Kambryn Hendrickson ranks 11th in the USHL with a 2.58 g.a.a. and he is fourth overall with a .918 save percentage.

Omaha is 3-5-4-0 when scoring first this season (.417).

The Lancers have been outscored 36-16 in the third period this season.

Sioux Falls Musketeers

Team vs Team Comparison Des Moines Sioux Falls

Overall Record 10-12-1-0 16-6-1-1

Home Record 4-8-0-0 8-2-1-0

Road Record 6-4-1-0 8-4-0-1

Goals For 67/2.91 (11) 93/3.88 (2)

Goals Against 82/3.57 (14) 69/2.88 (T-7)

PP% 21.4% (7) 13.8% (15)

PK% 73.6% (15) 85.1% (3)

Head-to-Head in 2024-25 DSM SF

Sioux Falls vs Des Moines 0-1-0-0 1-0-0-0

Des Moines vs Sioux Falls 0-0-0-0 0-0-0-0

Previous Meeting (s):

Sioux Falls (6) at Des Moines (4) on Oct. 26

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Dec. 31

Des Moines at Sioux Falls on Feb. 25

Sioux Falls at Des Moines on Feb. 28

Sioux Falls Top Scorers

F - Ethan Wyttenbach 24 GP (9g,15a) 24 pts

F - John McNeils 20 GP (11g,8a) 19 pts

F - Sam Sephar 20 GP (8g,8a) 16 pts

Sioux Falls Goaltenders

G - Ryan Manzella 11 GP | 7-2-0 | 2.40 GAA | .904%

G - Damian Slavik 12 GP | 8-3-1 | 2.49 GAA | .911%

Stampede Notes:

The Stampede are tied with Madison for the best winning percentage in the USHL at .708.

Sioux Falls is 7-1-1-1 over the last ten games.

Stampede goalies Ryan Manzella (5th - 2.40 g.a.a) and Aiden Wright (9th - 2.49 g.a.a) both rank in the top ten for goals against average. Only Muskegon laso has two tenders in the top ten for g.a.a.

Ethan Wyttenbach is tied for the USHL lead for points by a rookie with 24 in 24 games played. His is second among all rookies with nine goals and also second with 15 assists.

Bucs Return Home For A Hat Trick of Home Games Starting Jan. 3

The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 3 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup. Des Moines hosts 2-for-1 beer night (some restrictions apply). It's also a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

On Jan. 4, the Lincoln Stars visit the Bucs or 6:30 p.m. faceoff. The team is encouraging fans to bring new or gently used Hats and Mittens for those in need this winter. Fans may stick around after the game and join the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 45-minute post-game skate.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m. as the Bucs welcome the Fargo Force. It sets up as a perfect family day. Early puck from and action-packed fun for all.

Tickets available now at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827.

Only A few Spots Left! Sign up for the Young Buc Cup!!!

It's not too late! A few spots remain! The Young Buc Cup takes place Dec. 30! This is perfect for the little hockey fan in your life! A sweet deal that includes a jersey, skate with Bucs players, a practice viewing party and four arena level flex tickets! Sign up here https://tickets.bucshockey.com/events/33751-young-buc-cup or by calling (515) 278-2827.

Ask the Prez

A New Era of Bucs hockey was launched in November with the hiring of President Eric Grundfast. There is no time better than the present to "ASK THE PREZ"? Bucs fans are encouraged to "Ask Eric" in the link below. The Q&A will be posted on bucshockey.com at a future date. He can't wait to hear from you!!! ASK ERIC HERE

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

Weekend Preview Features Stops in Omaha and Sioux Falls - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.