Des Moines Buccaneers Welcome Kevin Schmidt as New Associate Head Coach and Director of Player Development

May 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers are excited to welcome Kevin Schmidt as the new Associate Head Coach and Director of Player Development.

"I'm incredibly excited to be coming to the Buccaneers, becoming part of the community, and contributing to a storied franchise," said Kevin Schmidt, Associate Head Coach and Director of Player Development. "I want to thank Michael Devlin and the ownership group, our President Eric Grundfast, and Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon for the opportunity to join the Buccaneers family. I look forward to helping build a culture where our players can become the best versions of themselves, both on and off the ice. There's a clear vision here for long-term success, and I'm excited to get to work and be part of something special."

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Schmidt began coaching with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach and goalie coach.

He follows a similar path to Head Coach & President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon, having played parts of 15 professional seasons, most of them in Europe. Schmidt began his pro career in 2009-10 with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers before heading overseas, where he spent 14 seasons. In Germany, he helped his teams reach the playoffs nine times over 11 years and recorded 113 points in 347 games in the top-tier DEL. He was named DEL2 Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22 with EC Bad Nauheim.

Before going pro, Schmidt played four seasons at Bowling Green State University, serving as an alternate captain his senior year. In 2008-09, he led the team in assists and tied for third in points, ranking among the top CCHA defensemen. He appeared in more than 100 games during his NCAA career.

"I'm thrilled to have Kevin Schmidt on board as Associate Head Coach and Director of Player Development with the Des Moines Buccaneers," said Derek Damon, Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations at the Des Moines Buccaneers. "After a year of coaching together with the Iowa Heartlanders, I've seen firsthand the wealth of knowledge Kevin brings-especially on the defensive side of the game. I'm excited for him to get to work with the Buccaneers as we pursue our shared vision of restoring the Bucs to their winning culture."







