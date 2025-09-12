Bucs Acquire Mikel in Trade with Cedar Rapids

Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have acquired 2007-born defenseman Tomas Mikel from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for a 2026 Phase II Rd 4 draft pick and a conditional 2027 pick. The Czechia native is committed to University of Massachusetts - Amherst. Mikel played 16 games for the RoughRiders last season before returning home due to injury. He's represented Czechia in several international tournaments over the past few seasons.

"Tomas brings great size and length," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "And his ability to move pucks up the ice fits perfectly with our style. We're thrilled to add him to our group."







