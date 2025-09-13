Stars Begin Preseason 1-0 With Victory Over Omaha

Published on September 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars defeated the Omaha Lancers at the Ice Box 2-1 to begin the preseason with a victory.

The Stars controlled the first period despite the frame ending in a 0-0 score. However, the standstill would not remain for that long when Aatu Karvinen found Will Kortan in the low-slot, and Kortan buried a one-timer to give the Stars a one-goal lead. The second period would end with Lincoln doubling up the Lancers in shots-on-goal, and they continued to dominate possession into the third period.

Lincoln would stretch their lead to two when Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) slapped home a rolling puck six minutes into the third period.

Omaha would add a late goal, but the Stars killed off a six-on-four man-advantage from the Lancers and closed out a 2-1 victory at the Ice Box.

Lincoln returns home to kick off the regular season at the Ice Box on September 26th for the home opener against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.