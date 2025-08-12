Stars Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

August 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars have announced their 2025-26 preseason schedule ahead of the 30th season in franchise history.

Both games will take place against the Omaha Lancers on consecutive days. Lincoln hosts the first game on Friday, Sep. 12 at 7:05 p.m. before traveling to Ralston the next day for a 6:05 p.m. matchup.

The Stars swept the regular-season series against the Lancers in 2024-25 for the first time in the 29 seasons of the I-80 Rivalry. Lincoln is 115-11-11-9 all-time vs. Omaha and 27-15-1-1 the last four seasons.

This coming season represents the 30th in Stars history. Lincoln is coming off winning the Anderson Cup in 2024-25 as USHL regular-season champions with a 44-15-3-0 record. The Stars have won four Anderson Cups and two Clark Cups (USHL postseason champions) in their first 29 seasons. Forty four former Stars have gone on to play in the NHL while 25 appeared in 2025 NHL Development Camps.

The 2025-26 regular season begins Sep. 20-21 with the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn. The Stars' home opener is Sep. 26 against the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Ice Box. Single game and season tickets are available for purchase at lincolnstars.com or by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.