Stars Defeat Omaha in OT En Route to Undefeated Preseason

Published on September 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars defeated the Omaha Lancers 4-3 in overtime to go undefeated in the preseason.

Omaha would score first halfway through the first period on the power-play to take the lead 1-0.

Lincoln would even up the score just five minutes later with a goal from Casey Vandertop (St. Thomas) on the rush. The Stars would end up taking the lead just before the first intermission with a Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) tally from the high slot.

Lincoln would put home the lone goal in the middle frame as Lefty Markonidis (Union) would pot home a shorthanded goal on the breakaway to give Lincoln the two goal advantage.

Omaha would score two goals in the third in just under two minutes to even up the score at three. The game would remain tied after 60 minutes and overtime was on tap.

The Stars would force a turnover in their defensive end, springing Griffin Brown (Miami Ohio), and Alex Pelletier (Cornell) on a two-on-none in which Brown would fire a pass to Pelletier and the forward was able to find the back of the net to deliver the Stars a 4-3 victory.

Lincoln will kick off the regular season on Saturday in Pittsburgh against the Madison Capitols. The Stars' home opener is on Friday, September 26th at 7:00 PM at the Ice Box. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.