Jacks Close Preseason with 4-1 Loss in Chicago

Published on September 13, 2025

GENEVA, IL - The final game of the 2025 preseason came for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (2-2-0-0, 4 pts.) on the back end of a home-and-home series against the Chicago Steel (1-3-0-0, 2 pts.).

Both teams struck gold in the first period to take a 1-1 tie into the first intermission. The Steel struck first, halfway through the game at the 10:19 mark. James Scantlebury tucked home an opportunity on the far side of the ice for his first goal of the preseason.

Before the end of the period, the Jacks tied the game with a goal from Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO). The rush to the offensive zone started with a pass up the far side wall from Adam Belusko (Kosice, SVK) to the newest Lumberjack, Charlie Blanchard (West Hartford, CT) on his way into the zone, Blanchard cut towards the middle of the ice and slid a pass to Thomas-Maroon in the slot for an easy wrist shot goal into the far side of the net.

Late in the second period, the Steel flipped the script on the Lumberjacks with a shorthanded goal with 2:42 left in the period. Kolin Sisson carried the puck down the ice, leading a 2-on-1 rush into the Jacks' zone. A back-door pass at the hash marks fed Tobias Ohman to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

At nearly the same time in the third period, Chicago made it 3-1 with 2:39 left in regulation. Miles Bergin carried the puck out of the near-side corner and through the middle of the slot before shooting it off the far-side post and into the net for his first goal of the preseason.

Brady Kudrick gave the Steel a 4-1 lead with an empty net goal, sealing the end of the game and the preseason for the Jacks and Steel.

Samuel Doyon Cataquiz (Montreal, QC, CAN) (0-2-0-0) earned the loss on his record with 12 saves on 14 shots against. Charles Louis-Felix (1-0-0-0) earned the win playing all 60 minutes and stopping 17 of 18 shots sent his way.

Next up for the Jacks is the regular season opener against the Waterloo Black Hawks as part of the 2025 Dicks Sporting Goods Fall Classic. The 2025 Clark Cup Final rematch comes on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. inside the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA.







