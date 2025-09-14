Steel Downs Muskegon in Preseason Finale

Published on September 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







Preseason Game #4

Final Score 1 2 3 F

Muskegon 1 0 0 1

STEEL 1 1 2 4

(Fox Valley Ice Arena - Geneva, IL)

Game Sheet

Quick Stats: Shots PP PK PIM

Muskegon 18 0-3 1-2 4

STEEL 27 1-2 3-3 6

Notes:

In their final preseason game, the Chicago Steel defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-1 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena...Rookie forward James Scantlebury scored his first preseason goal in the first period...Muskegon scored seven minutes later, their only goal of the game, that tied the contest at one...Kolin Sisson and Tobias Ohman connected on a shorthanded goal in the second period to take the lead ...The Steel scored two goals in a 1:55 span late in the third period to close out the club's first win in four preseason games.

Boston University commit James Scantlebury scored is first preseason goal. The rookie made his preseason debut Friday in Muskegon and registered three shots on goal.

Colgate commit Tobias Ohman scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period and had the lone assist on Scantlebury's goal. The third-year forward ranked second on the Steel in points (36) and third in assists (24) during the 2024-2025 season.

Rookie forward Miles Burgin scored his first preseason goal late in the third, and Boston College commit Brady Kudrick scored a power play empty net goal shortly after Burgin's tally.

Louis-Felix Charrois played all 60 minutes of the game and stopped 17 of 18 shots to record the win in his second outing with the Steel.

The regular season will begin Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

The Steel will host their first regular season home game on Opening Night against Madison on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6:05 pm CT with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 500 fans and a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Thursday, September 18 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (3:30 pm CT) | DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

Friday, September 19 vs. Omaha Lancers (7:00 pm CT) | DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

Saturday, September 27 vs. Madison Capitols (6:05 pm CT) | Opening Night with Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 500 fans) | Post-Game Skate with the Steel







United States Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.