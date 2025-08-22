Steel Announce 2025-2026 Promotions Schedule

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Vinyl record coasters, miniature arenas, a celebration of Chica- GOATS, and a plethora of exciting new themes and returning favorites highlight the 2025-2026 Chicago Steel promotional schedule announced on Friday. The promotions, or "tour dates", are a part of the team's season -long "Fox Valley Farewell Tour" that was announced earlier this week.

This season marks the Steel 's 11thand final season playing at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva before the team relocates to the Championship Arena at Fifth Third Arena in downtown Chicago in the summer of 2026.

The regular season begins with an Opening Night celebration Saturday, Sept. 27 featuring a red carpet walk-in for fans and the chance for photo ops in front of a Tour-themed backdrop. The first 500 fans will receive a Tour-themed Magnet Schedule, and fans can take to the ice after the game for the first Post-Game Skate with the Steel of the season.

Fans can enjoy many returning theme nights and annual traditions including Turtle Races courtesy of Hickory Knolls Discovery Center (Nov. 7), Star Wars Night (Jan. 24), Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites (Feb. 28), and the Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental (March 14).

This season will also feature the return of a hit promotion that debuted last season, Referee Appreciation Night, on Saturday, March 21, where the Steel will again spotlight officials of all stripes.

Other notable returning nights include another chance for fans to tap into their inner Swiftie with the team's third Taylor Swift -themed promotion, C.S. 12 - Happy (Almost) Birth-Tay on Dec. 12, one day before the pop singer's 37th birthday. The Steel will host Chicago Blackhawks Night on Saturday, Dec. 27, a Celebration of Women in Sports on Feb. 1, and mascot Rusty's Birthday with a Mascot Hockey Game on March 8.

Five additional music-themed nights tied to the Farewell Tour are incorporated into the promotions schedule, with several featuring a commemorative giveaway item. Rock & Roll Night on Saturday, Oct. 18 will feature the greatest rock hits and a Tour-themed Guitar Pick Giveaway. One-Hit Wonders Night (Jan. 3) will have a Vinyl Record Coaster giveaway with music's most memorable tracks on tap throughout the night. Chart Toppers Night (March 6) features an LED Flame Giveaway that fans can wave in the air while some of music's most popular songs across all genres echo out the arena speakers.

Decades Night (Nov. 8) will pay homage to the last ten years of Steel history in Fox Valley and highlight team achievements on and off the ice. Plus, each period will feature a different decade of music played in-arena, starting with the 80s, then the 90s, and finishing with the 2000s. Steel- A-Palooza (April 3) is, of course, a play on the iconic Chicago music festival, Lollapalooza.

In addition to the Farewell Tour giveaways, fans can enjoy other giveaways throughout the season including a Steel-themed Pickleball Paddle for Pickleball Night presented by Pickled! Batavia on Jan. 31. On Saturday, Feb. 21, the first 500 fans will take home a Mini Fox Valley Ice Arena replica presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

Card collectors will want to circle a pair of games this season, Sunday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, March 22, as the two-part Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram returns.

Fans can rally up their furry best friends and bring them to Fox Valley Ice Arena for Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites on Friday, Oct. 10. The Steel will pay tribute to the GOATS - not the horned, four-legged farm animals, but the greatest Chicago athletes for Chica-GOATS Night presented by Mark's Card Shop on Friday, Nov. 21.

Oct. 24 is the Steel Spook-tacular with a Pre-game Trunk-or-Treat, and the team will cast a signal in the sky on Jan. 16 for Superhero Night.

The Steel plan to create their own take on the 25th anniversary of the classic holiday movie How The Grinch Stole Christmas during How Rusty Stole Christmas presented by The Learning Experience on Friday, Dec. 5.

Fans can look forward to several specialty jersey nights on the promotional calendar, all of which will be available to bid on online to benefit local nonprofits.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Steel will take to the sky with Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy with a special jersey auction to benefit Breakthrough T1D. Saturday, Feb. 14 will mark a Fox Valley Celebration with a special jersey, and Friday, March 20 marks the return of Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga with a jersey auction to benefit Wounded Warrior Project.

In addition to these cause-related events, the Steel will host their fourth annual Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project on Friday, January 30. This inclusive event allows fans to enjoy hockey in an adaptable setting with low-volume music, no goal horn and other accommodating features to make for a comfortable viewing experience for all.

The Steel will put their final stamp on the Farewell Tour in the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 4 with a Team Photo Giveaway presented by Minutemen Press for the first 500 fans.

The popular Skate with the Steel post-game events are back this season with four opportunities for fans to lace up their skates and take the ice with the team - Sept. 27, Saturday, Nov. 22, Sunday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 28.

While select players sign autographs after each regular season home game, Full Team Post- Game Autographs will return on Friday, Dec. 12, Sunday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, March 22.

Promotions and giveaways are subject to change.

Single game tickets are on sale now and start at just $10.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Chicago Hockey Deal, which includes a ticket to Steel Opening Night on Sept. 27 plus four Steel home games of your choice and a Chicago Blackhawks preseason home game for just $75.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

