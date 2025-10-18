Steel Hang on Late for 5-4 Win Over RoughRiders

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - A hat trick from Tobias Ohman and a superb showing in the crease by Louis-Felix Charrois lifted the Chicago Steel (5-3-0-0, 8 pts.) to a 5-4 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (6-2-0-1, 13 pts.) Friday night at ImOn Ice Arena.

Charrois tied a league-high for most saves in a single game with 42 saves on 46 shots in his team-leading third win of the season.

Ohman scored his first, second, and third goals of the season for his first USHL hat trick and the second by a Steel player this season (Luke Goukler, Sept. 19 vs. Omaha).

Eero Hyytiainen scored his first career goal and Miles Burgin scored his fourth goal of the season.

The RoughRiders' and their league second-best power play unit went to work just 49 seconds into the first period, but the Steel turned them aside with a strong kill.

Immediately after the successful kill, Ohman exited the box and created a turnover and skated in on a breakaway but was stopped by Cedar Rapids goaltender Ryan Cameron.

On the ensuing faceoff following Ohman's great chance, Hyytainen released a wrister from the right point that snuck through traffic to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Cedar Rapids went to another power play two minutes later, but was again stymied by Chicago.

Shortly after the penalty ended, Timo Kazda carried the Steel in on a 3-on-2 and fired a cross-ice pass to Kolin Sisson for a great chance, but Cameron made a solid sliding stop.

Before the midway mark of the first period, Jackson Crowder and Lucas Siomos dropped the gloves for a tilt in the RoughRiders' zone.

Less than a minute after the fisticuffs, Alex Calbeck slid a perfect pass to Ohman who fired over the glove of Cameron to make it a 2-0 lead.

Chicago was penalized for the third time in the first 12 minutes of action and again held the RoughRiders off the board.

With two minutes left, Sisson nearly made it a three-goal lead after making an excellent move around a defender and tried to tuck around the left pad of Cameron, but his shot went off the outside of the left post.

The Steel went shorthanded for the fourth time in the first frame with just over one minute left and successfully killed the first 1:06.

Shots favored the RoughRiders 13-9 after one period.

Just over one minute into the second period, Chicago made it a three-goal lead after Charrois made a strong save at the defending end to spring the Steel the other way. Ohman carried down the right side and found Burgin on the left wing who fired past Cameron, making it 3-0.

The RoughRiders then erased the deficit with three goals in 9:36 to tie the game at three.

Cedar Rapids leading scorer Justin Graf tallied his sixth goal of the year on the power play to kick off the scoring for the home team.

Chicago kept the RoughRiders in check for a long stretch after the goal, but David Bosco received some home puck luck after his pass deflected off a Steel skate and in to make it a 3-2 game.

Four minutes later, Henry Lechner tallied his second goal of the season to knot the game at three.

The RoughRiders nearly took the lead on the following center ice faceoff after a Steel turnover, but Charrois saved the day.

A rare Cedar Rapids penalty late in the period gave Chicago an advantage, and Ohman converted for his second score of the night, capitalizing on his own rebound on a net-front chance to put the Steel back on top 4-3.

Nick Romeo created a breakaway chance after Ohman's goal, but Charrois again stood tall with a big save.

The RoughRiders barraged the Steel with 19 shots in the second frame to take a 32-23 shots advantage into the third.

After a stalemate for much of the third period, the Steel seemingly put the game out of reach late with a Burgin power goal following a Cedar Rapids double minor.

Following the Chicago power play tally, the RoughRiders emptied their net and got back within a goal 25 seconds later when a Cooper Simon goal made it 5-4.

Cedar Rapids again got an extra attacker on for a final push, but Charrois added one more dazzling stop with a sliding save from left to right on a 2-on-1 to strike down the RoughRiders comeback bid.

The Steel will return home and host Madison on Saturday, October 18 at 6:05 pm CT for Rock & Roll Night. The first 500 fans will receive a Fox Valley Farewell Tour-themed Guitar Pick.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, Steel Suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.