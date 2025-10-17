Gamblers Complete the Weekend Split against the Waterloo Black Hawks

Game 1: Waterloo 5 - Green Bay 4

Green Bay forward Elliot Gulley scored two goals against Waterloo, but the Black Hawks overcame a two-goal deficit to take down the Gamblers 5-4 at the Resch Center Friday night for Friday 4 Pack and

College & Student Pass Night.

Green Bay took a 2-0 lead with eight minutes to go in the first quarter after forward Gavin Katz scored his fifth goal of the season off a power play before Gulley tallied a score two minutes later. Waterloo found the back of the net twice before the end of the opening period to tie the game with goals from Ryan Whiterabbit and Chase Jette.

The Black Hawks came out firing in the second period with three goals in the first 11 minutes before Gulley put the Gamblers back on the board with his second goal of the contest with 51 seconds remaining. Green Bay's Nick Knutson cut the Black Hawk lead to one goal after he scored 2:16 into the third period, but the Gamblers were unable to complete the comeback.

Green Bay outshot Waterloo 29-26 in the game, and Gamblers goaltenders Joey Slavick and Leo Henriquez recorded 11 and 10 saves, respectively

Game 2: Green Bay 6 - Waterloo 4

The Waterloo Black Hawks held a 3-0 lead through two periods, but the Green Bay Gamblers scored five unanswered goals en route to a 6-4 win on Saturday for Celebrate WI Night, Polka Fest and Fall Card Show Night.

The Black Hawks opened the scoring with goals from Rio Treharne and Ty Mason in the first period before Viktor Eriksson added another score with under three minutes left in the second period.

The Gamblers found the back of the net for the first time in the game when forward William Samuelsson scored 29 seconds into the third period. Green Bay cut the lead to one after Cody Sokol tallied his second goal of the season before Mace'o Phillips tied the game with 15 minutes to play. Landon Hafele put the Gamblers on top after he fired a shot past Waterloo goal tender Phileas Lachat, and Elliot Gulley added an insurance goal off an assist from Nick Knutson. Eriksson and Gulley traded goals with under three minutes to go and the Gamblers held on for their third win of the season.

Green Bay outshot Waterloo 35-24 while goaltender Leo Henriquez earned the win and saved 24 shots.







