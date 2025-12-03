Weekend Preview - Streak Chasing in Dubuque, Bud Night Back Home

Published on December 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Gamblers vs Fighting Saints

Dec. 5 @ 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay will hit the road Dec. 5 looking to keep its six-game winning streak alive when the Gamblers face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque sits third in the Eastern Conference with a 15-7-1 record and are level on points with Green Bay with 31.

The Fighting Saints, which have lost their last two matchups, are averaging the most goals per game in the USHL at 4.69 per contest.

Dubuque will be led by its two forwards Masun Fleece and Teddy Merrill, who are both tied for eighth in the USHL with 25 points apiece. Fleece has 16 goals and nine assists while Merrill has 12 goals and 13 assists.

Fighting Saints goaltenders Owen Crudale and Vojtech Hambalek have combined for a 3.24 goals against average and a 0.885 save percentage.

Gamblers vs Steel

Dec. 6 @ 6:05 p.m.

The Gamblers return home to face off against the Chicago Steel Saturday night at the Resch Center for Bud Night, with face off scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Steel, which fell to the Gamblers last Wednesday 2-1, remain in seventh place in the USHL with an 11-10-2 overall record and 24 points.

Forward Kolin Sisson leads Chicago with 19 points off eight goals and 11 assists in 23 games played. Defensively, goalkeeper Sam Caulfield owns a 3.13 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.

Last time out against the Steel, Green Bay right wing David Rozsival scored both goals and goaltender Joey Slavick collected 22 saves in the contest to close out the win.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.