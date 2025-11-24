Weekend Recap - A Sweep in Omaha

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Game 1: Green Bay 6 - Omaha 2

Green Bay Elliot Gulley scored a hat trick and had a four-point game against Omaha to lead the Gamblers past the Lancers 6-2 Friday night on the road at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Gulley's first goal of the night came 53 seconds into the opening period off an assist from Nikita Fedotov. Green Bay doubled its lead midway through the first period after David Rozsíval found the back of the net courtesy of Gulley and Landon Hafele. Omaha's Lefty Markonidis scored his fifth goal of the season with nine minutes left in the opening frame, but the Gamblers responded with a goal from Gavin Katz with 46 seconds remaining until the first intermission to put Green Bay up 3-1.

The Gamblers tallied two goals in the second period after Gulley sent another shot past Omaha goalkeeper Devin Shakar 4:34 into the frame before Andrew O'Sullivan got on the scoresheet with under four minutes left to extend Green Bay's lead.

The Lancers pulled to within three after Brady Arneson scored Omaha's second goal on the night, but Gulley completed his hat trick 7:48 into the third period off assists from Hafele and Brady O'Malley to help the Gamblers cruise to a four-goal victory.

The Gamblers outshot the Lancers 37-26, and Green Bay goalkeeper Joey Slavick stopped 24 shots.

Game 2: Green Bay 4 - Omaha 1

The Green Bay Gamblers won its third straight contest after taking down the Omaha Lancers 4-1 in the second game of the weekend road series Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Green Bay forward David Rozsíval gave the Gamblers an early 1-0 lead 86 seconds into the game off assists from Landon Hafele and Elliot Gulley before Gulley scored his fourth goal of the weekend on the power play five minutes later.

The Gamblers continued to pour on the offense in the second period with Rozsíval scoring his second goal of the night off passes from William Samuelsson and Owen Buesgens. Green Bay tallied its fourth goal of the contest when Gunnar Conboy slotted home a shot with under four minutes to play in the period.

The lone Omaha goal came 12:08 into the final period, when a shot from Kole Hyles snuck past Joey Slavick.

The Gamblers outshot the Lancers for the second straight night 35-25 while Slavick earned the win and collected 34 saves.







