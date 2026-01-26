Weekend Preview - Teddy Bear Toss Returns on January 31st

Published on January 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The annual Teddy Bear toss returns! Find all the information on one of the biggest nights of the year here!

Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday January 31st @ 6:05pm

Bring a teddy bear to toss on the ice after the Gamblers' first goal. Make sure the bear is new and the tag is still attached, or it will not be accepted.

All new bears thrown will be donated back into the community.

Special edition jerseys available for auction through Sunday 2/1

Goal line club open to all!

Only beverage inclusive area available to the public!

$55 ticket

All inclusive beer, water and soda

2 brats/hot dogs

Full cash bar

Convenient Restrooms

Available now through 1/29 @ 11:59pm

Purchase your ticket here!

Limited edition Teddy Bear toss sweatshirts and t-shirts will be available at Ace's Den on game day only.

Limited edition Teddy Bear toss pucks are available to purchase now online and in person

Buy your tickets now!







