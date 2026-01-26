Jardine, Willson, Axelsson Named Players of the Week

Evan Jardine, Jack Willson, and Carl Axelsson have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 25.

Evan Jardine, F, Youngstown Phantoms

NCAA Commitment: Ohio State University

Tied his teammate Malachi McKinnon with ten points on five goals and five assists in Youngstown's sweep of the NTDP U17 team last week.

Scored the game-winning goal, the final goal of the game, and had three primary assists in the Phantoms' 12-1 win on Friday.

Recorded his second career hat trick and two primary assists, one shorthanded and one on the power play, to complete Youngstown's sweep with an 8-1 victory against the NTDP U17 team.

Finished the week with seven shots and a +10 rating.

Jack Willson, D, Youngstown Phantoms

NCAA Commitment: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Tied his teammate Carter Murphy for the scoring lead among USHL defenseman last week with five points on one goal and three assists in two wins against the NTDP U17 team.

Earned his second-career, three-point game with a goal and two assists in the Phantoms 12-1 win on Friday.

Helped Youngstown to an 8-1 victory against the same squad on Saturday, assisting on the game-winning goal and adding another helper for his fourth multi-point game of the month.

Finished the week with three shots and a +6 rating.

Carl Axelsson, G, Muskegon Lumberjacks

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth

Helped Muskegon to a 3-2 win against Green Bay on Friday, stopping 26 of 28 shots.

Made 30 saves on 32 shots in the Lumberjacks' 3-1 loss to the Gamblers on Saturday.

Finished the week 1-1-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.03 goals against average and .933 save percentage, the highest mark for any goalie with more than 65 minutes played over the week.







