Carl Axelsson Named USHL Goalie of the Week for Regular Season Week 18

Published on January 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSEKGON, MI - For the 4th time this season, Muskegon Lumberjacks netminder Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) has earned the title of Goalie of the Week in the USHL. His performances on Friday and Saturday night helped the Jacks to a weekend split in a tightly contested series against the Gamblers in Green Bay.

Over the weekend, Axelsson appeared in both games for the Jacks, recording 56 saves on the 60 he faced. Friday night was the smaller workload of the two games. Of the 28 shots he faced, Axelsson stopped 26 of them. The first was a long shot from the blue line that snuck through a screen in the low slot. The second goal was a fluke: a rim around the boards popped off the Zamboni doors and into the low slot when Axelsson was behind the net. The strong goaltending from Axelsson helped the Jacks hold on for a 3-2 win.

Saturday night brought a different result, but a heavier workload. Axelsson faced 32 shots this time and stopped 30 of them. An empty net goal at the end of regulation helped the Gamblers to a 3-1 win, but a strong performance from Axelsson kept the Jacks within striking distance all the way to the end.

Through the two games, Axelsson recorded a 1-1 record, 2.03 goals against average, and a .934 save percentage. In total this season, Axelsson is 2nd in the USHL with 19 wins, 3rd in GAA with a 2.19, and 1st in save percentage with a .928.

This Goalie of the Week honor is the fourth of the season for Axelsson, who previously earned it in weeks 2, 6, and 8.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.