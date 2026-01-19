Gavin Katz Leads the Gamblers' to a Weekend against the Lumberjacks

Published on January 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Jan. 23 @ 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center Friday night when the Gamblers take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 7:05 p.m. for Jim Beam night.

The Lumberjacks enter the contest in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points and a record of 24-11-0-1. Muskegon has lost its last two contests after falling to the Youngstown Phantoms 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night, and dropped another contest to the Phantoms on Sunday afternoon 2-0.

Muskegon will be led by forward Drew Stewart, who has totaled 32 points on 18 goals and 14 assists. Defensively, Carl Axelsson will most likely get the start in goal for the Lumberjacks and owns a 2.21 goals against average, the third-best mark in the USHL, and a 0.928 save percentage.

Gamblers vs. Lumberjacks

Jan. 24 @ 6:05 p.m.

The Gamblers remain at the Resch Center on Saturday night to take on the Muskegon Lumberjacks once again at 6:05 p.m. for Legends Of Country Night and Busch Light Night.

Green Bay owns the second-best home record in the USHL at 11-3-1-1 and has outscored opponents 85-57 in those games.

Gamblers forward Gavin Katz has leaped into third place on the team in points with 33 and has totaled three goals in his last two games.

Between the pipes, goaltender Leo Henriquez still leads the USHL with the lowest goals against average at 2.04 and has a 0.923 save percentage.







