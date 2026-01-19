Garry, Cerny, Louhivaara Named Players of the Week

Published on January 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Luke Garry, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Tied for the lead among USHL skaters with six points on three goals and three assists.

Recorded a goal and an assist in Sioux City's 5-4 loss to Sioux Falls on Friday.

Registered two assists in the Musketeers' 3-1 win against the Stampede on Saturday.

Scored twice in Sioux City's 4-2 win against Waterloo on Sunday, starting a three-game point streak.

Finished the weekend with eight shots and a +1 rating.

Stephan Cerny, D, Fargo Force

Tallied a trio of assists in Fargo's 6-5 overtime win against Lincoln on Friday, earning a secondary helper on Fargo's game-winning goal with four seconds left in the extra period.

Assisted on the Force's game-winning goal in its 6-3 win on Saturday against the Stars.

Tied for the lead in scoring among USHL defensemen with four points.

Finished the weekend with three shots and a +4 rating.

Veeti Louhivaara, G, Chicago Steel

NHL Rights: New Jersey Devils

Posted 26 saves on 28 shots in Chicago's 3-2 win against Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Logged a 30-save shutout in the Steel's 3-0 win against Madison. The shutout was the first of Louhivaara's USHL career.

Finished the weekend 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 1.00 goals against average and .966 save percentage.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.